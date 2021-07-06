'I still owe him one' - Dustin Poirier wants to reignite rivalry with former foe 

top-ranked UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier is interested in reigniting his rivalry with Nate Diaz.

The UFC has released a video clip on YouTube in which Poirier speaks about potentially fighting Diaz after his much-anticipated trilogy bout with Conor McGregor.

Dustin Poirier will be looking to stop McGregor again at UFC 264 on July 10. If he beats the Irishman for the second time this year, Poirier will likely be fighting for the lightweight title against Charles Oliveira. However, he is also interested in setting up a super-fight with Nate Diaz.

Diaz and Poirier were originally scheduled to lock horns in a lightweight contest at UFC 230. However, the fight never came to fruition as Dustin Poirier eventually withdrew from the bout due to an injury.

In the aforementioned video, Poirier claims that he doesn't know how long Diaz will keep fighting for but he would love to throw down the with Stockton Slugger in the future.

After Poirier knocked out McGregor at UFC 257 earlier this year, Diaz took to Twitter to call out 'The Diamond'.

I’m training to whoop ur ass next.

Be about it don’t talk about it 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/M7FKHvIbFu — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 24, 2021

When asked if he'd like to fight Diaz, Poirier said the following:

"Yeah, for sure. We'll see. I don't know how long he's going to be fighting for or what's going on with him but I still owe him one."

Will Dustin Poirier choose a bigger payday over another opportunity to fight for the title?

Dustin Poirier has made it no secret that he is more interested in bigger pay-days than title fights right now.

A fight against Nate Diaz will definitely draw a lot of eyeballs and a handsome number of PPV buys along with it. If Poirier manages to beat McGregor in the trilogy and sets up a clash with Diaz, it could earn him another multi-million dollar payday.

In his last appearance inside the octagon, Nate Diaz went five rounds with Leon Edwards at UFC 263. Even in defeat, Diaz's stock only rose as he was beaten up for four rounds but still recovered miraculously to take the fight to Edwards in the final minute of the fifth round.

A straight left from Diaz had Edwards reeling and had the fight gone on for a few more minutes, Diaz might have pulled off an unbelievable recovery.

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz were supposed to go at it at UFC 230.



Will they finally get their 25 minutes in the Octagon? pic.twitter.com/MaapupkHGt — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 25, 2021

