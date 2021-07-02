Mike Perry reveals his pick for the UFC 264 fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier

UFC welterweight 'Platinum' Mike Perry has weighed in on his opinion regarding the outcome of the trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Speaking to Helen Yee, Mike Perry said he favors Dustin Poirier in the upcoming fight. 'Platinum' said:

"That's a great fight. Man, I definitely think Dustin showed a lot last fight and I see him maintaining that and Conor getting tired again. I'm sure he [Conor] is training and all of this, but I don't know what he's going to focus on, the calf kicks aren't that big of a deal. We'll see."

Comparing McGregor's last outing at UFC 257 to his previous octagon appearances, Mike Perry said:

"His old way of fighting, I saw videos of where, like, you know, he was against Jose [Aldo] and the way that he moved, but he was also 10 pounds lighter at featherweight. I mean, we're going to rock with USA on that one and South Florida, that's Dustin Poirier, I think he gets it done in the trilogy.

'Platinum' said he wasn't convinced of Conor McGregor's potentially successful return to eventually fight Charles Oliveria for the lightweight title.

"I think that the imaginative idea of Conor McGregor coming back, beating Dustin then becoming champion again over Oliveira, I don't think he lands that shot on Oliveira, man. So, I don't think that imaginative idea of him being as great as he once was again comes out. He's made too much, he's done too well, and I guess there's a limit in this sport."

Watch Mike Perry's prediction at 3:41 of the video below:

Also Read: Chael Sonnen predicts the winner of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will leave it all on the line

'Notorious' and 'The Diamond' will clash at UFC 264 in a high-stakes matchup. Dustin Poirier passed up a title fight to pursue the trilogy against the Irishman. On the other hand, Conor McGregor needs to prove that he does belong in the lightweight division, currently holding a 1-2 record at 155lbs.

Dustin Poirier is the number one-ranked lightweight contender in the UFC. A win against McGregor sets him up for the title fight against Charles Oliveira. If McGregor wins, he will replace 'The Diamond' as the new number one-contender and face 'Do Bronx'.

Also Read: Charles Oliveira believes he can knock out both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier

Edited by Avinash Tewari