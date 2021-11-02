"He hooked the fence. I grabbed the glove"- Conor McGregor admits to illegal move in Dustin Poirier fight at UFC 264

In a series of recent tweets, Conor McGregor harked back to his UFC 264 loss at the hands of Dustin Poirier.

While details about his injury and the circumstances of his loss are public knowledge, the Irishman admitted to indulging in an illegal move during the fight.

In response to a Twitter user who alleged that he had grabbed Poirier's glove, Conor McGregor admitted that he used the tactic to get an upper hand.

"That’s right, I’m truly nasty in there. He hooked the fence. I grabbed the glove. A fight is a fight. Only bitches complain."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @_maakaveli That’s right, I’m truly nasty in there. He hooked the fence. I grabbed the glove. A fight is a fight. Only bitches complain. @_maakaveli That’s right, I’m truly nasty in there. He hooked the fence. I grabbed the glove. A fight is a fight. Only bitches complain.

Conor McGregor does not regret offering Dustin Poirier a rematch

It seems like Conor McGregor would do things no differently if he had the opportunity to go back in time and do it all over again.

In response to a fan who asked whether the Irishman regretted offering Poirier a rematch in the first place, McGregor claimed he relished the challenge. What's more, he declared that there is more to come from the Poirier vs. McGregor bad blood feud.

"No. It’s harder to beat a man a second time for sure but I relish challenges. Onwards we go. This ain’t over!"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @JavierMtzz7 @_maakaveli No. It’s harder to beat a man a second time for sure but I relish challenges. Onwards we go. This ain’t over! @JavierMtzz7 @_maakaveli No. It’s harder to beat a man a second time for sure but I relish challenges. Onwards we go. This ain’t over!

The Crumlin native has kept fans in the loop when it comes to his journey back to fighting shape. With a number of videos and pictures of him training and working out, fans have certainly been a part of his journey.

'The Notorious' most recently shared a series of videos that showed the the former two-division UFC champion hitting the pads. Despite a quick recovery, a fight in 2021 is out of the question for Conor McGregor. However, a return to the octagon in the first half of 2022 appears to be on the cards.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fans will be waiting for yet another high octane fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. With the way the Irishman has been progressing, it is only a matter of time before he's back into the lightweight fold.

WATCH: The influence of Khabib Nurmagomedov on Justin Gaethje

Edited by Harvey Leonard