"There's gonna be a lot of eyes" - Gilbert Burns reveals what it's like to fight on a Conor McGregor card

Gilbert Burns knows the magnitude of competing on a card headlined by Conor McGregor.

The second-ranked UFC welterweight spoke about the eyes that McGregor brings into a fight card and, understandably, being the co-main event for such a big pay-per-view is a huge deal for Burns.

During the UFC 264 media day, Gilbert Burns said that fighters shouldn't turn down the opportunity to fight on a McGregor fight card.

'Durinho' added that his goal is always to compete in the main event in a five-round showdown, but being in the co-main event is definitely exciting.

Gilbert Burns added that he is very excited to be fighting in an arena full of fans at UFC 264 and knows that the feeling is going to be different.

"I think the eyes that he brings is something different. Like me and the most of the guys, we know how big [of a] star is Conor. But with the eyes that he brings, being the co-main event, there's gonna be a lot of eyes on that card. That's why when they ask for sure, say yes. For sure I want to fight five rounds, I want to main event, but the eyes that Conor brings for sure I wanna in be the co-main. Very excited for that and open arena, it's gonna be different."

The UFC 264 card will be headlined by a huge trilogy between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. On the back of a loss to 'The Diamond' at UFC 257, McGregor will aim to avenge his January loss to Poirier.

Gilbert Burns will face Stephen Thompson at UFC 264 in the co-main event of the PPV

In the co-main event of UFC 264, Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson will battle it out in a huge welterweight showdown. The winner of the fight is expected to fight for the UFC welterweight title at some point down the road.

Burns, in particular, will be hoping to get back in the win column after having recently lost to Kamaru Usman at UFC 258. Meanwhile, 'Wonderboy' could extend his winning run with a victory over the Brazilian.

