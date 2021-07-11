Watch: Ilia Topuria executes brutal finish of BJJ wizard Ryan Hall at UFC 264

UFC featherweight Ilia Topuria earned a vicious knockout victory against Ryan Hall in the prelims of UFC 264. Hall was constantly trying to grab hold of the Georgian fighter's leg, but Topuria finally caught him in the last minute of the opening round. Topuria finished 'The Wizard' with 13 seconds remaining on the clock.

MATADOR!!! 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸 Jugó su juego y lo noqueó! @Topuriailia duerme a Ryan Hall en el suelo!

#UFC264 pic.twitter.com/EWrV25gLE8 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 11, 2021

By knocking out Hall, Topuria became the first man to finish the BJJ expert in an MMA fight. Before the fight, 'The Wizard' had a professional MMA record of 8-1.

Ilia Topuria extends his winning streak to 11

By knocking out Ryan Hall in the first round at UFC 264, Ilia Topuria extended his winning streak to 11 wins. 'El Matador' has fought three times in the UFC and has won all three bouts.

Ilia Topuria is a Georgian MMA fighter who competes in the featherweight division of the UFC. 'El Matador' made his professional MMA debut back in April 2015. After winning 8 fights in a row, the German-born fighter received a call from the UFC.

Topuria made his UFC debut in April 2020 against Youssef Zalal on UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen. 'El Matador' won the fight via unanimous decision.

The 24-year-old's next fight took place in December 2020 on UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori. Topuria finished Damon Jackson via KO in the opening round of the bout.

With his latest win over Ryan Hall at UFC 264, 'El Matador' has put himself in place to fight a ranked UFC contender next.

UFC 264 will be headlined by a trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor will take on Dustin Poirier for a third time in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10. The two fighters last fought at UFC 257, where 'The Diamond' came out victorious with a second-round knockout win over the Irishman.

The co-main event will feature a welterweight fight between Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns.

