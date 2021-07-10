UFC 264: What time does the Conor McGregor fight begin tonight? (10th July 2021)

The moment UFC fans across the globe have been waiting for has finally arrived. In a matter of hours, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will step inside the octagon to settle their rivalry in a trilogy fight in the main event of UFC 264. The card will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 10.

McGregor and Poirier have fought each other twice in the past, and both men ended up knocking one another out on one occasion each, at UFC 178 and UFC 257, respectively. Now, with the stakes at an all-time high and a potential title shot on the line, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will lock horns in a tie-breaking clash this weekend.

The fight that divides opinion!



Who you got? 🤔



Watch the conclusion to the trilogy live tonight on BT Sport Box Office ▶️ https://t.co/45z0DbKW8e pic.twitter.com/sbGw9b0fJa — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 10, 2021

Given below are the timings for UFC 264 for audiences in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States of America

The early prelims of UFC 264 start at 6:15 pm ET/ 3:15 pm PT, followed by the preliminary card at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT on Saturday, July 10. The main card of UFC 264 will begin at 10 pm ET/ 7 pm PT.

United Kingdom

The early prelims will commence at 11:15 BST on Saturday, July 10 followed by the preliminary card at 1 am BST on Sunday, July 11. The main card will start at 3 am BST

India

The early prelims will begin at 3:45 am IST on Sunday, July 11, followed by the preliminary card at 5:30 am IST. The main card will commence at 7:30 am IST.

What is the approximate start time of the Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier fight at UFC 264?

USA

The headlining clash between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is likely to begin some time around 11:30 pm ET/ 8:30 pm PT.

UK

The main event is likely to start at 4:30 am BST.

India

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are likely to make the walk to the octagon sometime around 9 am IST.

Also watch: UFC 264: The backstage altercation between Conor McGregor and Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 264 weigh-ins

Edited by Utathya Ghosh