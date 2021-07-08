What will be the attendance at UFC 264?

UFC 264 is one of the biggest UFC events of 2021, with Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier headlining a stacked card. The July 10 Las Vegas pay-per-view will feature 20,800 fans in attendance.

When the UFC announced that McGregor and Poirier were headlining the card, the tickets were sold out within seconds. Among all the ticketed fans will be a huge horde of celebrities. Chief among them is the former president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Along with Trump, Justin Bieber, Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., and Dave Chapelle will also be in attendance, among many other huge names. UFC 264 will be the first UFC event that Trump will attend since the end of his presidential term.

45th U.S. President Donald Trump will be in attendance for UFC 264 this weekend per Dana White. As will Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Mel Gibson, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and many others. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 7, 2021

This will also be the UFC's fourth consecutive event with fans in attendance after the COVID-19 pandemic stopped them from having any up to UFC 260.

UFC 264: McGregor vs. Poirier 3: A stacked fight card

McGregor and Poirier will headline what looks set to be one of the most entertaining cards in recent memory. They have beaten each other once and whoever wins this fight wins their battle. Furthermore, the winner also gets a lightweight title shot against the new champion Charles Oliveira.

The co-main event is a welterweight fight between Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns. Both have fought for the welterweight title before and they'll be looking to put in an impressive performance to stake their names for another chance at gold..

Further down the card at UFC 264, exciting heavyweights Tai Tuivasa and Greg Hardy will fight each other in a clash of knockout artists. It's highly unlikely that this fight will go the distance, and this makes it one of the fights to look out for.

Enigmatic bantamweight superstar Sean O'Malley also features on the card as he takes on newcomer Kris Moutinho to prove he is ready to fight the best in the business.

Also on the main card are women's bantamweight stars Irene Aldana and Yana Kunitskaya, who are fighting for the chance to move one step closer to challenging the bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

UFC 264 also features some great fighters like Ryan Hall, Niko Price, and Carlos Condit on the preliminary card, making it a must-watch event.

Edited by Harvey Leonard