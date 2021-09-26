Alexander Volkanovski joins Khabib Nurmagomedov, Anderson Silva and others in elite company after beating Brian Ortega at UFC 266

Alexander Volkanovski joins the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Anderson Silva and others on the elite list of fighters to start their UFC careers with an undefeated 10-0 record.

Other fighters on the list include current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Hall of Famer Royce Gracie.

"Alexander Volkanovski joins Anderson Silva, Kamaru Usman, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Royce Gracie as the only fighters to start 10-0 in their UFC career. #UFC266," wrote Mike Bohn via Twitter.

Alexander Volkanovski made it into the exclusive catalog after defeating Brian Ortega at UFC 266.

'The Great' put on a phenomenal performance in which he overwhelmed Brian Ortega with his impeccable striking, distance control and cardio.

The Australian champion did not look fatigued even after pushing the pace for five rounds. He also kept his composure in round 3 to survive multiple submission attempts 'T-City.'

The 32-year-old secured a unanimous decision victory after a heart-pounding fight.

Alexander Volkanovski has now checked iconic names off his resume in the UFC. He has beaten the likes of Max Holloway, Chad Mendes, Jose Aldo and Brian Ortega.

'The Great' was vocal after a hard-earned victory. In the post-fight interview, Volkanovski said:

"Hey, keep doubting me. I love it. I don't care I'll be an underdog till the day I die, that's just gonna make me work harder. Everyone back home, I love you!"

Watch his post-fight interview below:

Alexander Volkanovski will keep his eye on the newly scheduled fight between Yair Rodriguez and Max Holloway

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway and No.3-ranked featherweight Yair Rodriguez will reportedly face each other in November. The fight has not yet been announced by the UFC.

Alexander Volkanovski will supposedly track the event closely as the winner may emerge as the next challenger to his featherweight throne.

Having defeated Max Holloway twice, the Australian champion will seemingly want to face a new challenger in Yair Rodriguez. The Mexican has the most unorthodox style in the featherweight division.

