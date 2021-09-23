"He's doing what I did" - Alexander Volkanovski praises Giga Chikadze for his title ambitions, says he's one or two fights away from title shot

Alexander Volkanovski is scheduled to defend his featherweight strap against Brian Ortega in the main event at UFC 266. Volkanovski was asked to weigh in on rising featherweight prospect Giga Chikadze at UFC 266 media day.

'The Great' believes Chikadze is on the right trajectory and is only a few fights away from a title shot. Giga Chikadze is currently ranked number eight on the featherweight ladder. However, Volkanovski believes the Georgian is hungrier for the belt than most guys above him. Alexander Volkanovski said of Chikadze:

"Oh man, he's been looking good, you know? As I say about all the contenders. I still think he probably needs another fight. There's definitely guys ahead of him. But he's definitely, you know, he is doing what I did when I was chasing that belt. He was here, he was happy to replace. I remember him saying he wanted to be here if anyone couldn't make weight and what not. So he is doing the right things, you know what I mean?"

"Keep doing like that and we're gonna have no choice but to give you a title shot sooner or later, you know what I mean? 'Cause again, we got a stacked division... very, very deep. But I mean, it doesn't seem (like) all the top guys are doing what they need to do to take the number one spot. Probably Max (Holloway) is the only one. Max and Giga."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski addressing the media below:

Giga Chikadze predicts Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega

Giga Chikadze recently gave his honest prediction for the upcoming title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. According to 'Ninja', Volkanovski will successfully defend his title against 'T-City' at the UFC 266 headliner.

While Giga Chikadze acknowledged Brian Ortega's growth as a fighter, he believes Volkanovski is more "non-breakable." Chikadze recently told Submission Radio:

"Yeah, that's a good fight. Really interesting. Looks like Brian did a big change after his loss. And we could clearly see in Korean Zombie's fight that he grew up and he is much better fighter. But somehow, something tells me that Alex can win the fight. I believe he is more non-breakable guy. And we've seen what happened to Brian with Max."

Watch Giga Chikadze speak to Submission Radio below:

