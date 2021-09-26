UFC 266 bonuses: Which fighters took home $50,000?

Merab Dvalishvili and Chris Daukaus were awarded the 'Performance of the Night' bonus for their spectacular finishes at UFC 266. Both fighters took home $50,000 each.
Alex Volkanovski and Brian Ortega were awarded the 'Fight of the Night' honors for putting on a barn-bruner of a fight in the main event of UFC 266. The two fighters deservedly received a bonus of $50,000 each.
UFC 266 ended with a unanimous decision victory for Alex Volkanovski
The main event of UFC 266 featured a five-round bout between Alex Volkanovski and Brian Ortega for the featherweight title. Despite being a part of the UFC since November 2016, this was the first time 'The Great' was headlining a UFC event.
The fight was a highly exciting affair, with both fighters putting their toughness on display. Volkanovski showed the champion's heart as he managed to survive multiple submission attempts by Ortega. 'The Great' snatched a decision victory with the three judges scoring the fight 49-46, 50-45 and 50-44 in Volkanovski's favor.
In the co-main event of UFC 266, flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko took on Lauren Murphy for her sixth title defense. 'Bullet' asserted her dominance in the fight and won via a fourth-round TKO.
With six successful title defenses, Shevchenko has the longest championship reign among current UFC titleholders.
In one of the most anticipated matchups of the night, Nick Diaz took on former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in a rematch 17 years in the making. The fight more than lived up to the hype as both fighters threw strikes at a very high volume. 'Ruthless' ended up taking home the win with a third-round TKO.
A heavyweight showdown between Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik also took place on the main card of UFC 266. 'Razor' used his superior wrestling skills to edge out a unanimous decision victory. All three judges scored the fight 30-27 in Blaydes' favor.
The main card for UFC 266 started with a flyweight bout between Cynthia Calvillo and former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade. It took 'Bate Estaca' less than five minutes to finish her opponent. she TKO'd Calvillo in the final seconds of the first round.
