"Come back down to featherweight" - Alexander Volkanovski responds to Conor McGregor's call-out

Alexander Volkanovski responded to Conor McGregor's recent call-out. The Aussie picked up a hard-earned win against Brian Ortega at UFC 266. 'The Great' said:

"Sounds like he's off his head. So, good on you! Enjoy, enjoy your night but hey, come back down to featherweight! I'd love it. He reckons he's the man of the featherweight division and again I got the strategy, in obviously tough and I'm a whole different beast to what he's used to in this division so if he wants to come back down, welcome! I'd love it!"

Alexander Volkanovski put on a strong performance at the pay-per-view main event. He overwhelmed Brian Ortega with his superior striking skills, distance control and cardio.

Even after pushing the pace for five hard-fought rounds, the Australian champion did not seem to run out of gas. After escaping a couple of submission attempts from Ortega in the third round, the 32-year-old secured a unanimous decision victory.

Conor McGregor posted a tweet calling out Alexander Volkanovski after the Australian's fight with T-City. 'The Notorious,' in a tweet which has now been deleted, said:

"I’d kick this volovski [Volkanovski's] head off like it was a rugby ball I was kicking. 5’4! And full of muscle! Hahahahaha little fart he is. Not even a little fart. A shart haahahahaj jack***."

Conor McGregor's harsh call-out of Alexander Volkanovski

Conor McGregor was featherweight champion before moving up to lightweight in 2015

Even after Alexander Volkanovski's reply to his call-out, Conor McGregor is unlikely to move back down to the featherweight division.

The Irishman started his UFC career in the 145-lbs division. He proved himself to be the best in the weight class when he won the undisputed strap against Jose Aldo at UFC 194.

Also Read

Eden @Mr5BiR @TheNotoriousMMA These featherweights don’t understand until they get hit by me 👑 @TheNotoriousMMA These featherweights don’t understand until they get hit by me 👑 https://t.co/UBGemfVjgQ

His impeccable resume while competing in the featherweight division includes wins over Chad Mendes, Jose Aldo, Dennis Siver, Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway.

Watch our exclusive interview with Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier right here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh