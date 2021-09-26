Conor McGregor reacts to the all out war between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega at UFC 266

Conor McGregor shared his thoughts on the five-round war between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega in the main event of UFC 266.

The Irishman congratulated 'The Great' for his remarkable performance in the title fight in his own unique fashion.

"Not a bad fight. Congrats shartsy," wrote Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Not a bad fight. Congrats shartsy Not a bad fight. Congrats shartsy

McGregor had earlier put out a tweet calling Volkanovski a 'fart' and claimed that he would kick the featherweight king's head off like 'a rugby ball.'

"I’d kick this volovski head off like it was a rugby ball I was kicking. 5’4! And full of muscle! Hahahahaha little fart he is. Not even a little fart. A shart haahahahaj jacka--."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA I’d kick this volovski head off like it was a rugby ball I was kicking. 5’4! And full of muscle! Hahahahaha little fart he is. Not even a little fart. A shart haahahahaj jackass . I’d kick this volovski head off like it was a rugby ball I was kicking. 5’4! And full of muscle! Hahahahaha little fart he is. Not even a little fart. A shart haahahahaj jackass .

Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega took part in one of the most exciting title fights in the history of the UFC. Both fighters showed that they belonged at the top of the featherweight division as they displayed true grit in the 25-minute war.

Volkanovski showed the heart of a champion as he managed to get out of multiple submission attempts by 'T-City.' Ortega also showed his toughness as he came back aggressively in the fifth round after taking heavy damage in the previous four.

'The Great,' however, cruised to a unanimous decision victory with the three judges scoring the contest 49-46, 50-45 and 50-44 in Volkanovski's favor.

Mike Bohn @MikeBohnMMA Alexander Volkanovski has won 20 fights in a row. Validated his title reign tonight for anyone who questioned it after the Max Holloway fights. #UFC266 Alexander Volkanovski has won 20 fights in a row. Validated his title reign tonight for anyone who questioned it after the Max Holloway fights. #UFC266 https://t.co/jNlpka4xjW

With the win, 'The Great' extended his MMA winning streak to 20. Volkanovski also joined the elite company of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Royce Gracie, Anderson Silva and Kamaru Usman as he became only the fifth athlete to win their first ten fights in the UFC.

Mike Bohn @MikeBohnMMA Alexander Volkanovski joins Anderson Silva, Kamaru Usman, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Royce Gracie as the only fighters to start 10-0 in their UFC career. #UFC266 Alexander Volkanovski joins Anderson Silva, Kamaru Usman, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Royce Gracie as the only fighters to start 10-0 in their UFC career. #UFC266

Conor McGregor used to be the UFC featherweight champion

Conor McGregor started his UFC career as a featherweight. He ran through the majority of the division during his run. He defeated highly skilled fighters like Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway and Chad Mendes at featherweight.

The Irishman also made history at UFC 194 by knocking out Jose Aldo in just 13 seconds to be crowned the new featherweight king.

