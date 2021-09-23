UFC 266: Embedded, Episode 3: Nick Diaz meets the Shevchenko sisters; Brian Ortega plays football with his kids

Nick Diaz finally made an appearance on the latest episode of UFC 266 Embedded.

After arriving at Las Vegas International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, the 38-year-old made it clear that he will not give Robbie Lawler any opportunity to snatch a win at UFC 266.

"I'm actually way more of a dangerous fighter than I was when I fought Robbie Lawler the first time. I know he's a lot older too. He's living a lot more of a peaceful life than I am. But same as before, I don't really see any windows of opportunity for him. He's gonna have to dig deep. It's really a bad matchup for him, like it was the last time," said Nick Diaz.

This Saturday, Diaz will step into the octagon for the first time in over six years. His last fight was against Anderson Silva at UFC 183. Originally a decision win for Silva, the bout was later ruled no contest after the Brazilian tested positive for drostanolone and androsterone.

Lawler, on the other hand, last competed in August 2020 opposite Neil Magny. 'Ruthless' extended his losing streak to four fights after he found himself on the wrong side of a unanimous decision.

Also during the episode, Diaz greeted Antonina and Valentina Shevchenko at the athletes' hotel. 'Bullet' is is set to take on Lauren Murphy in the co-main event of UFC 266.

Watch UFC 266 Embedded: Vlog Series - Episode 3 below:

Brian Ortega plays the beautiful game ahead of UFC 266

With just a few days left until his second title fight, Brian Ortega decided to take a breather by spending time with his kids, Joshua and Caleb. The 30-year-old played football with the two before giving them a Jack in the Box treat.

Ortega will challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title in the UFC 266 headliner. After convincingly outpointing Chan Sung Jung last year, 'T-City' earned his second crack at the featherweight gold.

Volkanovski, who is riding a 19-fight win streak, is confident that he will successfully defend his belt for the second time at UFC 266. The 32-year-old Aussie is coming off a controversial split decision win over Max Holloway.

