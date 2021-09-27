"You almost got choked out by a Modelo model" - Henry Cejudo responds to Alexander Volkanovski claiming he will 'squash' the former two-division champ

Henry Cejudo has taken yet another jibe at Alexander Volkanovski amid their ongoing war of words. Responding to Volkanovski claiming that he'd 'squash' him, Cejudo put forth a tweet that emphasized that the Aussie almost got submitted by Brian Ortega at UFC 266.

Cejudo's tweet read as follows:

“The real Alexander the Great took over the World at 20…you almost got choked out by a Modelo model. I’m coming for you Fun Sized Matt Serra!”

Henry Cejudo has often taken shots at UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the past. Their latest session of verbal back-and-forth on social media appears to have started after Cejudo’s comments about Volkanovski’s featherweight title fight at UFC 266.

Alexander Volkanovski successfully defended his title against Brian Ortega in a closely contested bout that headlined September 25th’s UFC 266 fight card. Cejudo then jibed at Volkanovski and claimed that he’d take the Australian fighter’s soul.

Cejudo even referred to Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski as Alexander ‘The Average.’ On that note, Volkanovski was asked for his thoughts on Cejudo’s comments. Volkanovski replied by simply asserting that he’d squash Cejudo, which in turn elicited the latest tweet from 'Triple C.'

Is a Henry Cejudo vs. Alexander Volkanovski matchup likely to materialize?

Brian Ortega (left); Alexander Volkanovski (right)

Henry Cejudo won an Olympic gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 2008 Summer Olympics. Cejudo subsequently transitioned to MMA and won UFC titles at flyweight and bantamweight.

Cejudo's most recent fight was a UFC bantamweight title bout. 'Triple C' beat Dominick Cruz via second-round TKO at UFC 249 in May 2020. Following this, Cejudo vacated the title and retired from MMA.

In the ensuing months, Henry Cejudo teased a comeback to MMA as well as a possible run in boxing. Cejudo has also notably asserted that he'd like to fight Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title and become the UFC's first three-division champion.

That said, a possible Cejudo-Volkanovski matchup is unlikely to come to fruition anytime soon. 'Triple C' is still retired and hasn't made any official confirmation of a return to MMA.

Also Read

Furthermore, Alexander Volkanovski faces several dangerous challenges in his division. 'The Great' could find himself in a potential rematch against Brian Ortega or a trilogy fight with Max Holloway.

Watch our exclusive interview with Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier right here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh