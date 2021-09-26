How many languages does Valentina Shevchenko speak?

Valentina Shevchenko thanked fans in four different languages during her post-fight octagon interview with Daniel Cormier at UFC 266.

She later revealed that she could speak English, Russian and Spanish, as reported by Helen Yee. 'Bullet' is also learning to speak Thai.

At the post-fight presser, Valentina Shevchenko was asked how she felt about representing many different cultures and languages at public events.

"Every single country where I have lived, where I have traveled, it takes special place in my heart. In Peru, in Latin America, I lived for eight years, and definitely the culture is very close to me. I grew up in Kyrghyzstan - very beautiful mountain country, and very deep in traditions. I respect all countries, traditions, cultures, people. I just want to experience more from my travels. Not just to come there and take a picture and say, 'Okay, I have been in this country,' but I want to really know how it's like there. What people think, how they live, what they eat. I think this is the best school of life," Valentina Shevchenko said.

Shevchenko was born in Kyrghyzstan, lived in Peru, and now lives in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'Bullet' faced Lauren Murphy in the co-main event of the pay-per-view. She knocked Murphy out in the fourth round with elbow strikes and punches. With the win, she equaled Ronda Rousey's six consecutive title defenses in the UFC. She also surpassed Amanda Nunes' five defenses (bantamweight title). She presently holds the record for the longest title reign among current UFC champions.

Valentina Shevchenko: "I want to discover what is my limit"

The UFC women's flyweight champion was asked to comment on her record. Valentina Shevchenko responded by saying she was not too worried about the numbers. For her, experience matters most.

"For me what is special is to discover how far can I go. To discover what is my limit as a human, what is my limit as a martial artist. I don't want to put numbers like a goal - this is what I want - ten times defense, twelve times defense, I will end my career at a certain age. When you put the number in front of you, you kind of like start to work towards the end. Because once you reach it, what's next? You will have to find some more numbers, right? As a martial artist, I want to discover what is my limit exactly. I don't want to work towards my end," Valentina Shevchenko said.

