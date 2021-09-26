Valentina Shevchenko equals Ronda Rousey's record for consecutive title defenses with UFC 266 victory

Valentina Shevchenko has equaled Ronda Rousey's record for consecutive title defenses with her spectacular win against Lauren Murphy at the co-main event of UFC 266.

Valentina Shevchenko is one of the most dominant female fighters in MMA today. The 33-year-old fighter hasn't lost a single bout in the 125-pounds division.

The Kyrgyzstani fighter won the vacant UFC women's flyweight title against Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231.

Simon Head @simonhead Valentina Shevchenko is the most complete female fighter on the planet. She dominates, then finishes, Lauren Murphy in the fourth round to equal Ronda Rousey’s record for consecutive title defenses by a female fighter with six. #UFC266 Valentina Shevchenko is the most complete female fighter on the planet. She dominates, then finishes, Lauren Murphy in the fourth round to equal Ronda Rousey’s record for consecutive title defenses by a female fighter with six. #UFC266

'Bullet' has successfully defended her flyweight title six times. She has beaten Jessica Eye, Liz Carmouche, Katlyn Chookagian, Jennifer Maia, Jessica Andrade and Lauren Murphy.

Shevchenko has now won seven championship fights in a row and is on an eight-fight winning streak. She boasts an impressive 22-3 record in her MMA career so far.

Mike Bohn @MikeBohnMMA Valentina Shevchenko TKOs Lauren Murphy and now has the longest title reign among current UFC champs with 6 defenses. #UFC266 Valentina Shevchenko TKOs Lauren Murphy and now has the longest title reign among current UFC champs with 6 defenses. #UFC266 https://t.co/8tYNqy5TLC

Ronda Rousey was the first-ever female UFC Hall of Famer. At the peak of her powers, she was on a 12-fight winning streak. She had also gained a reputation for finishing her opponents in the first round.

Rousey, like Shevchenko, defended her titles six times in the UFC. 'Rowdy' beat Liz Carmouche, Miesha Tate, Sara McMann, Alexis Davis, Cat Zingano and Bethe Correia in championship fights.

But Rousey's reign came to an end when she lost consecutive fights against Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. The 34-year-old hasn't returned to MMA since her defeat. She now competes in the WWE.

Valentina Shevchenko and Ronda Rousey's losses to Amanda Nunes

UFC 196: Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Amanda Nunes is arguably the greatest female fighter MMA has seen.

Also Read

Nunes defeated Shevchenko twice. Her first win against 'Bullet' was via a unanimous decision. In their second bout, Shevchenko pushed 'Lioness' to the limit but lost a controversial split decision.

Nunes also successfully defended her UFC women's bantamweight title against Ronda Rousey at UFC 207. She finished Rousey off within 48 seconds of the first round.

Watch our exclusive interview with Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier right here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh