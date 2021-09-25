Dana White reveals he might make the Valentina Shevchenko vs. Amanda Nunes trilogy if they win their upcoming fights

Dana White revealed that he might make the Valentina Shevchenko vs. Amanda Nunes trilogy fight happen if both these fighters win their upcoming fights.

Dana White spoke about the possibility of a trilogy fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Amanda Nunes in a recent interview with TSN.

"The more hungry people get, the more they want to see it, the more it makes me want to make it. So if she [Valentina] wins and Amanda beats Peña and they're both into it, I'm interested in talking about it. When somebody is as dominant as these two are, that's what you always say but there's always going to be a challenger.

"There's no doubt that Nunes is the greatest female fighter of all time, I mean there's absolutely no doubt or question about it. There's no doubt that Valentina is also one of the greatest female fighters of all time, so to do them again makes sense. Nunes has two wins, usually when somebody has two on somebody you don't do it again. But that one's just so interesting."

Valentina Shevchenko is the current UFC women's flyweight champion and will be defending her title for the sixth time against Lauren Murphy in the co-main event of UFC 266.

The Kyrgyzstani fighter is considered one of the most dominant forces in the world of MMA today. 'Bullet' hasn't lost a single bout at 125 pounds and this 33-year-old fighter has an impressive 21-3 record in her MMA career so far.

Amanda Nunes is arguably the greatest female fighter of all time and is the current UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion.

'Lioness' has won nine championship bouts in a row and is on a twelve-fight win streak. Nunes is going to face Julianna Peña to defend her bantamweight title at UFC 269.

Valentina Shevchenko's previous bouts against Amanda Nunes

Valentina Shevchenko has only two losses in the UFC, both of which came against Amanda Nunes.

Nunes dominated and outworked 'Bullet' in their first bout and won via a unanimous decision.

Shevchenko then challenged the 'Lioness' for her women's bantamweight title and gave her a tough time inside the octagon but lost via controversial split decision.

It will be interested to see if Shevchenko has further closed the gap on Nunes should their third fight come to fruition.

