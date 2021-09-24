Nick Diaz passes the torch to brother Nate Diaz as 'General' of the 'Nick Diaz Army' 

Nick Diaz has suggested that Nate Diaz has taken over as the new 'General' of the 'Nick Diaz Army.'

During the UFC 266 pre-fight press conference, multiple questions revolved around Nick Diaz's younger brother Nate Diaz. Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports noted that since the last time Nick Diaz fought, his younger brother Nate went on to become one of the biggest stars in MMA.

On that note, Iole questioned Nick about whether he feels Nate has taken over as the head of the family and their fighting group. Nick responded to this by asserting that Nate has indeed taken over the role. Nick also indicated that he's now trying to catch up with Nate. The older Diaz brother stated:

“Yeah, yeah, sure he has [taken over the role]. I’m working. I’m working on, you know, I’m working on leveling up with him a little bit, you know. As far as, you know, I’ve gotta fight, regardless, you know. Win or lose, I’ve gotta fight. And then, you know, I can help the kids, and get everybody training. You know, help train these guys.”

The Nick Diaz Army comprises legions of combat sports fans who follow Nick and Nate. They have consistently supported the legendary Diaz brothers over the years.

Prior to his layoff from the sport, Nick Diaz was regarded as the leader of his group. However, since Nate Diaz’s breakthrough as a UFC icon, after his fights against Conor McGregor, Nate has fought more than Nick and been the bigger star.

Nick Diaz faces Robbie Lawler at UFC 266

Nick Diaz (left); Robbie Lawler (right)

Nick Diaz’s last fight was a middleweight bout against Anderson Silva at UFC 183 in January 2015. Diaz hasn’t competed in a professional MMA fight ever since.

Presently, Nick Diaz is set to face former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in a rematch. Their first fight witnessed Diaz defeat Lawler via second-round KO in a welterweight bout at UFC 47 in April 2004. Diaz is scheduled to fight 'Ruthless' in a five-round middleweight bout at UFC 266 on September 25th, 2021.

