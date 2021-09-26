"No one has the right to say they're useless" - Valentina Shevchenko continues to show her support for octagon girls

Valentina Shevchenko expressed her support for octagon girls after a dominant win over Lauren Murphy at UFC 266. According to 'Bullet,' beautiful women add to the beauty of an event. Shevchenko told the media:

"Beautiful women is a decoration of any event. And I want people to know that. And no one have right to say that they are useless. Because they on the place where they have to be. They were here at the beginning. And it's like no matter you will come in any event and you will see beautiful women. You as a man, like everyone, enjoy it. It's kind of like beautiful, right. And this is decorations. That's why this is my message that beautiful women is a decoration of any event."

Here's a glimpse of Valentina Shevchenko from the UFC 266 post-fight presser:

Shevchenko defeated Lauren Murphy via a fourth-round TKO. This marked her sixth successful title defense at flyweight.

Valentina Shevchenko slammed Khabib Nurmagomedov for his comment on ring girls

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently made some controversial comments about the importance of octagon girls in MMA. According to Nurmagomedov, ring girls are a 'useless' element of MMA as they do not serve any real purpose. The Dagestani also claimed to have felt uncomfortable watching fights with his late father due to the presence of octagon girls.

Valentina Shevchenko was among the first to speak in support of the octagon girls following Khabib's comments. Appreciating them as an integral part of MMA, Shevchenko told James Lynch:

“They were since the beginning of the UFC, they were since the beginning of everything. And to say they don’t belong to martial arts, it’s so bad. It’s so not right because they are part. And it’s kind of like, without all of this, any fighter would not be in the position of where he is right now. If there wouldn’t be ring girls, there wouldn’t be lights, fans, sounds. It’s just boring, it’s just boring to see. But all these little details, they fulfill the full picture. That’s why there is no discussion — ring girls are part of the biggest promotions, smallest promotions of anything.”

