"I don't see many faces at 135" - Valentina Shevchenko rules out Amanda Nunes trilogy for the time being

Valentina Shevchenko has seemingly shut down the idea of challenging Amanda Nunes for a third time anytime soon.

'Bullet' won the vacant flyweight belt with a win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231 in December 2018. Since then, Shevchenko has made five successful title defenses, including three finishes and two one-sided unanimous decision victories.

Valentina Shevchenko has lost only thrice in her MMA career so far. While she has beaten current Bellator star Liz Carmouche in a rematch, the only fighter she hasn't been able to conquer is UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes.

In the most recent edition of The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani asked Shevchenko if she wants to move up a division to challenge Nunes, who has defeated her twice in the past, yet again. In reply, the Kyrgyzstani star claimed that the 125-pound weight class is ideal for her.

"You know the interesting thing about 125 (pounds) is that this category is growing up faster than any other. I don't see many faces at 135. Many fighters left 135 to fight at 125. Same thing happened with 115, they are moving up. So everyone is coming to 125 because it is the most comfortable weight class for a female fighter. We are not too big, not too small. There are just a few names at 135 who are no more bright fighters. Only the old names are there. But at 125 every time you you see new young fighters coming in with a lot of desire," said Valentina Shevchenko.

Watch Valentina Shevchenko in conversation with Ariel Helwani in the latest episode of The MMA Hour below:

Valentina Shevchenko will face Lauren Murphy at UFC 266

Valentina Shevchenko will defend her flyweight belt at UFC 266 against No.3-ranked contender Lauren Murphy on September 25. Their bout will serve as the co-main event for UFC 266.

Meanwhile, a men's featherweight championship showdown between titleholder Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Brian Ortega will headline the T-Mobile Arena pay-per-view.

Both Valentina Shevchenko and Lauren Murphy are currently on winning streaks. While the champ is unbeaten in her last seven bouts, the challenger has won her previous five.

