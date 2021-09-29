"That part of the world wants Islam on the card" - Chael Sonnen names the two fighters he believes could replace Rafael dos Anjos against Islam Makhachev

Chael Sonnen has suggested that Islam Makhachev is likely to stay on the UFC 267 fight card despite his opponent Rafael dos Anjos pulling out of the event.

On that note, Sonnen suggested that Islam Makhachev could face either Dan Hooker or Beneil Dariush at UFC 267.

“That call is going to somebody. I do not predict for you that they’re just gonna hold Islam and RDA and do it at another time. The only reason I say that – I have no evidence – This is a geographical statement by me. Geographically speaking, that part of the world (Abu Dhabi, UAE) wants Islam on the card. That’s what I’m suggesting. I believe Islam will stay intact. Question becomes – against who?”

In an episode of Beyond the Fight, Sonnen indirectly referenced that UFC 267 is scheduled to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Sonnen emphasized that the UFC will ensure that Islam Makhachev fights at UFC 267 because the audience in the part of the world – the United Arab Emirates – "wants Islam on the card."

Makhachev enjoys a significant fan-following in the Islamic MMA community and the UAE, primarily due to his close friendship with the UFC's first Muslim champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Chael Sonnen did indicate, however, that Hooker or Dariush being roped in to fight Islam Makhachev isn’t a lock yet. Sonnen noted that the UFC could select any fighter from the top ten of the UFC lightweight rankings.

Islam Makhachev is on the cusp of a UFC title shot

Islam Makhachev currently stands at No. 5 in the UFC lightweight rankings. Makhachev is on an eight-fight win streak. The Dagestani MMA stalwart’s most recent fight was a fourth-round submission win over Thiago Moises at UFC on ESPN: Makhachev vs. Moises in July 2021.

Fans can expect the UFC to announce which fighter Islam Makhachev will face at UFC 267 in the days to come. The pay-per-view will take place on October 30th, 2021. The consensus is that a dominant win over a top-5 or top-10 lightweight at UFC 267 could earn Islam Makhachev a shot at the coveted lightweight title.

