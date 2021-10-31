Conor McGregor takes a shot at Islam Makhachev after the Dagestani submits Dan Hooker at UFC 267

Conor McGregor took a shot at Islam Makhachev following the Dagestani's dominant first-round submission victory over Dan Hooker at UFC 267.

Makhachev finished Hooker with a kimura inside Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena on Saturday. He immediately told UFC president Dana White that he deserves the next title shot.

In the aftermath of the short main card contest, McGregor took to Twitter to troll the victor. 'The Notorious' previously made controversial remarks that suggested Dagestanis were "incested." The comments came during an exchange with Makhachev's manager Ali Abdelaziz on social media.

Now, the Irishman has brought up the same thing. As usual, he deleted the tweet within a few minutes.

"He his uncles cousins son and you can tell. Congrats cuz cuz."

Conor McGregor is out of action for the rest of the year due to injury. He suffered a gruesome broken leg during his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July this year.

Islam Makhachev is on a nine-fight winning streak

Islam Makhachev just can't stop winning at the moment. Since his shock knockout loss to Adriano Martins at UFC 192 in October 2015, the 30-year-old star has racked up nine consecutive victories. He has beaten four of those nine opponents by submission, four by unanimous decision and one by knockout.

Islam Makhachev told UFC legend Daniel Cormier during his post-fight octagon interview that he deserves the next lightweight title shot, even over the likes of Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler. Those two elite contenders will square off at UFC 268 next weekend.

With champion Charles Oliveira set to defend his title against No.1 contender Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 on December 11, it will be interesting to see who eventually gets the chance to challenge the titleholder next.

