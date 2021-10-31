Daniel Cormier gives his immediate reaction from the commentary table to Khamzat Chimaev's dominant UFC 267 win

Daniel Cormier was in awe of Khamzat Chimaev after his incredible first-round submission win over Li Jingliang at UFC 267.

The former two-division UFC champion was on commentary duties for the event, which took place inside the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Cormier tweeted out his reaction to Chimaev's emphatic win in the immediate aftermath of the main card fight.

"Sheesh I can’t believe Khamzat has shut 3 people out in the UFC!"

With the win, Khamzat Chimaev moved to 4-0 in the UFC, having picked up three first-round finishes in four fights. There are other facts surrounding Chimaev's UFC career that could leave quite a few jaws hanging through surprise. For example, Chimaev has been hit just twice in his four fights in the UFC, with just one being recorded as a significant strike.

According to stats provided by ESPN journalist Marc Raimondi, Khamzat Chimaev holds a significant strike advantage over his opponents of 112-1 and a total strike differential of 254-2.

"This from @ESPNStatsInfo: Chimaev holds a significant strike advantage over his opponents of 112-1 and a total strike differential of 254-2. He has landed four takedowns and given up none. Chimaev’s control time in those four fights is 11:56 with his opponents at 0," Raimondi wrote on Twitter.

Khamzat Chimaev vows to "kill" everyone who stands in his way

Following his win over Jingliang, Khamzat Chimaev announced himself as "the champ," claiming that he'll "kill" everybody who comes his way.

Chimaev also revealed what he said to Dana White when he carried 'The Leech' to the side of the octagon at the start of the fight.

"“I said to [Dana White] I’m the king here. I kill everybody. You believe me now? He [went to] sleep. Everybody. I come here for everybody. I kill everybody. I’m the champ. I’m the king."

Having returned after over a year away from the cage and defeated the No.11-ranked welterweight contender, Chimaev can expect a top-10 opponent when he next enters the octagon.

Edited by Harvey Leonard