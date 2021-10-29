Henry Cejudo reveals who he thinks will be a more accomplished UFC fighter between Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has shed light upon who he thinks has the potential to become the more accomplished UFC fighter between Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev. ‘Triple C’ suggested that while Makhachev is likely to win a UFC title first, it’ll be Chimaev who goes on to become the more accomplished of the two.

On an episode of The Triple C and Schmo Show, the two opened up on multiple topics. The Schmo indicated that while Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev compete in different weight classes and are unlikely to fight one another, he’d like to know whether Makhachev or Chimaev would be the more accomplished fighter when it’s all said and done. Cejudo responded by stating:

“They both have the potential to become champions. The only problem is that I believe it’s probably going to be Chimaev – the only reason why I say Islam is because he is ranked a lot higher than Chimaev, and I believe nobody wants to fight Chimaev. I mean, Chimaev’s a guy that could potentially become a two-division champ."

"I mean, I’ve seen this guy fight. I know his ability. He trusts in the wrestling. And anybody that ever praise the wrestling, be aware of people like that. But I think the person that gets there first is probably going to be Islam. But I believe the one that’s going to become more accomplished than any other Russian, I do believe it is going to be Chimaev.”

You can watch Henry Cejudo expound upon Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev in the video below:

Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev aim to impress at UFC 267

Islam Makhachev is on the cusp of a shot at the UFC lightweight title. The Dagestani MMA stalwart is likely one more impressive victory away from receiving a title shot. However, standing in his way is the always-dangerous Dan Hooker. Many believe that ‘The Hangman’ could be the toughest test of Makhachev’s MMA career thus far.

Needless to say, Islam Makhachev would surely be looking to put on an impressive performance against Dan Hooker. Their lightweight bout is scheduled to take place at UFC 267 on October 30th.

Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev – one of the UFC's breakout stars of the 2020 calendar year – is also set to return to the octagon at UFC 267. ‘Borz’ will face fellow KO artist Li Jingliang in a welterweight bout at the event.

Scoring yet another stoppage win inside the octagon, especially against a highly-skilled opponent like Jingliang, would most definitely help Khamzat Chimaev establish himself as a legitimate contender at welterweight.

