"Poirier is not such a good grappler" - Islam Makhachev weighs in on the lightweight title fight between Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira

At UFC 267 today, Islam Makhachev will face off against Dan Hooker in a fight that he no doubt will hope propels him right into a title shot.

However, Makhachev does not yet know who he could potentially fight for the belt. The UFC 155-pound gold is set to be contested for at UFC 269.

Current champion Charles Oliveira will face off against number one contender Dustin Poirier on December 11. Oliveira won the vacant belt earlier this year by defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 262.

UFC 262: Charles Oliveira v Michael Chandler

Poirier turned down the chance to fight for the vacant title, instead opting to pursue a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor. He was, of course, victorious against the Irishman and will now finally compete for the UFC lightweight.

Speaking with Russian sports outlet Championat, Islam Makhachev broke down the upcoming fight between 'Do Bronx' and 'The Diamond'. He stated:

“I don’t want to write off Oliveira. This is a very dangerous guy, he finished so many guys, it seems he has more than 15 early victories. Poirier is not such a good grappler to defend against all this painful and suffocating. Oliveira has great chances to win, but for some reason I give Poirier more chances. 60 to 40 in favor of Dustin."

Will Islam Makhachev fight for the title next?

If Islam Makhachev is able to overcome Hooker, he will certainly be in title contention.

However, top contenders Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje are set to face off at UFC 268 next weekend. Both men are former title challengers and have a habit of putting on incredibly explosive fights.

There is a strong chance the title shot will simply go to the winner with the most impressive victory.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Should Makhachev come up short against Hooker, it appears logical that the UFC rebook him against former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, who the Dagestani has become bitter rivals with over the past year.

Edited by Harvey Leonard