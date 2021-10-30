Watch: Jan Blachowicz gifts Glover Teixeira a bottle of Polish beer as birthday present ahead of their fight at UFC 267

Jan Blachowicz has gifted Glover Teixeira a bottle of Polish beer as a birthday present ahead of their all-important clash at UFC 267.

In a couple of videos posted to their respective Instagram accounts, Jan Blachowicz can be seen handing over a bottle of beer to Teixeira. The veteran fighter from Brazil celebrated his 42nd birthday on October 28th, 2021.

The statement attached to Blachowicz’s Instagram post read as follows:

“As I promised. All the best Glover! #LegendaryPolishPower #UFC267 #InAbuDhabi”

Glover Teixeira responded to the post by expressing his respect for Jan Blachowicz. The statement attached by Teixeira to his Instagram post read as follows:

“That’s how the sport should be. Respect always. Tomorrow we throw down. May the best man win. Thank you for the gift @janblachowicz”

Jan Blachowicz enters their UFC 267 matchup trying to defend his UFC light heavyweight title for the second time. His first title defense came in the much-discussed ‘champion vs. champion’ super-fight against reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 in March earlier this year.

Blachowicz won the fight via unanimous decision and earned the distinction of becoming the first fighter to defeat Adesanya in professional MMA.

UFC 267 will mark Glover Teixeira’s second shot at the UFC light heavyweight title. His first shot at the belt ended in him losing via unanimous decision to Jon Jones at UFC 172 in April 2014.

Jan Blachowicz could face a unique challenge in his next fight

Provided that he gets past Glover Teixeira, UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jan Blachowicz has indicated that he’s prepared to battle the unique set of challenges brought to the table by a certain Czech fighter known as ‘Denisa’.

The Czech MMA stalwart in question is none other than the unorthodox and dangerous Jiri Prochazka. He’s the backup fighter for the Blachowicz-Teixeira matchup and even made weight for UFC 267. Although Prochazka is unlikely to compete at UFC 267, the belief is that he’s next in line to fight for the belt.

Jan Blachowicz recently addressed the possibility of fighting Jiri Prochazka and suggested that their fight ought to take place in Europe. Additionally, fighters such as Aleksandar Rakic, Magomed Ankalaev, Thiago Santos and others are also currently regarded as potential title challengers in light heavyweight.

The UFC light heavyweight title bout between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira will headline the UFC 267 fight card on October 30th.

