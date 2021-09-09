"He's crazy fighter but in good way"- Jan Blachowicz discusses UFC light heavyweight knockout artist Jiri Prochazka

Jan Blachowicz recently revealed his thoughts on Jiri Prochazka. The No.2-ranked light heavyweight will be the backup fighter for the UFC 267 clash between the champion and Glover Teixeira.

The Pole believes Prochazka's style is "crazy" and "weird," but credited him for being able to use it effectively. Blachowicz also expressed interest in a potential fight against 'Denisa' if he defends his belt against Glover Teixeira.

Considering the fact that Prochazka is from the Czech Republic, Blachowicz wants the bout to take place somewhere in Europe, ideally in his home country of Poland. However, Blachowicz remains focused on his fight with Teixeira and will only think about Prochazka after it.

Jan Blachowicz recently told MMA Fighting:

"Yeah, great run you know, for him. He's crazy fighter but in good way. Crazy, weird style, but he knows how to use it. But I believe that this fight, I will fight against Glover and maybe in future with Jiri. I'll fight (him) but somewhere in Europe you know. If I have to fight with Jiri, we have to do this in Poland you know, or somewhere in Europe. Because whole Europe would like to come and see this fight live. But I have to beat Glover. I focus on him and I hope so nothing will change. Because when I beat Glover maybe my next opponent will be Jiri. But this fight has to be not in Abu Dhabi, not in USA, but in Europe."

Jan Blachowicz believes Jiri Prochazka needs one more fight before contesting for the title

Jiri Prochazka finds himself in title contention just two fights into his UFC career. The former Rizin champion is coming off a stunning spinning elbow KO against Dominick Reyes in his last outing at UFC Vegas 25.

However, Jan Blachowicz believes 'Denise' needs to fight another high-level opponent before getting a shot at the light heavyweight strap. The 205-pound champion told James Lynch:

“I believe I beat Glover and I defend my belt again, and after that, maybe they’re gonna give me Jiri. I think he has to do one more fight against Rakic, and then we’re gonna know who’s the next contender for the belt. And a lot of people forget about [Magomed] Ankalaev. I think he is also in the game and maybe someone from these three fighters is gonna be my next opponent after Glover.”

