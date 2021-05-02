Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz reacts to Jiri Prochazka's stunning win at UFC Vegas 25

Jan Blachowicz is willing to defend his light heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka. The Polish fighter took to Twitter, expressing his desire to challenge the former Rizin Fighting Federation champion.

"Hey @jiri_bjp. Me vs you in Cieszyn. Prince vs Samurai. Sword vs Katana. #LegendaryPolishPower," Blachowicz wrote on Twitter.

Blachowicz proposed the town of Cieszyn as a location for his possible clash against Prochazka. It is situated on the east bank of the Olza River in southern Poland. Blachowicz was born in Cieszyn and is also known as "The Prince of Cieszyn."

Jiri Prochazka established himself as a legitimate title contender after his recent win against Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25. The 28-year-old Czech defeated Reyes in the second round to emerge victorious.

In a Q&A session on Twitter last night, Blachowicz said that he thinks Reyes will get the better of Prochazka. It would seem, however, that he missed the mark with that prediction. The light heavyweight champion added that he might face the winner of Prochozka vs. Reyes after beating Glover Teixeira.

Maybe winner of Prochazka vs Reyes, Rakić and Ankalaev are also in the mix. — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) May 1, 2021

Jiri Prochazka puts on a masterclass at UFC Vegas 25:

Jiri Prochazka secured his second successive knockout win in the promotion after finishing Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25.

He caught Reyes with a barrage of combinations that had him hurt at the end of the first round. Going into the second round, Prochazka continued unleashing heavy leather before sniping Reyes with a brutal spinning elbow that folded 'The Devastator' onto the canvas.

On the back of a 12-fight win streak, Prochazka's stock is likely to soar higher in the coming time. The Czech fighter will most certainly displace Reyes from the third spot in the UFC's light heavyweight rankings.

The division's championship picture currently involves Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira. Both men will lock horns at UFC 266, scheduled to take place on September 4, 2021.

Jan Blachowicz will defend his light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 on Sept. 4, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN. pic.twitter.com/335cYRsHgf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 14, 2021