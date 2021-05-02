Watch: Jiri Prochazka finishes Dominick Reyes with an absolutely brutal spinning elbow at UFC Vegas 25

Jiri Prochazka defeated Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC Vegas 25. The Czech fighter put on a striking masterclass that saw him finish Reyes in the second round of the fight.

Prochazka made his UFC debut in July last year and got the better of Volkan Oezdemir via a stunning knockout. With a big win over the Swiss, Prochazka was certain about the chances of competing against a top-five contender. Coming into the fight against Reyes, Prochazka was ranked number five.

The 28-year-old has now earned his second consecutive knockout victory in the UFC. He is also riding high on an astonishing 12-fight win streak.

You can watch Jiri Prochazka's knockout of Dominick Reyes below:

Absurd knockout from Jiri Prochazka to finish it in the 2nd round #UFCVegas25 pic.twitter.com/kQZI6eQKBw — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) May 2, 2021

While Prochazka inflicted severe damage on Reyes, he was also on the receiving end of some stinging punches from 'The Devastator'. Reflecting on this issue, Prochazka said:

"I just wanna show the beauty of the art, but sometimes I go quickly for the win, and by that time, I catch some punches. I am still learning."

Prochazka has competed in 32 professional MMA fights. He has won 28 of those bouts, with 25 of his wins coming by way of KO/TKO.

"It will be an honor to fight the winner of Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira" - Jiri Prochazka

With an instrumental win over Dominick Reyes, Jiri Prochazka is likely to stake a claim to the light heavyweight championship in his next outing. During his post-fight interview, 'Denisa' said it would be a huge honor for him to share the octagon with the winner of the Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira fight.

Blachowicz and Teixeira are set to face each other at UFC 266, which will take place on September 4, 2021. Blachowicz, who won the light heavyweight title by defeating Reyes in September last year, will be defending his belt for the second time at UFC 266.

Jan Blachowicz will defend his light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 on Sept. 4, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN. pic.twitter.com/335cYRsHgf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 14, 2021