'His time will come too' - Top contender sends ominous warning to UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz

Number three ranked UFC light heavyweight Aleksandar Rakic sent a stern message to divisional champion Jan Blachowicz. Jan Blachowicz recently stated that Aleksandar Rakic should fight Jiri Prochazka up next in a #1 contender fight at 205lbs.

In response, Rakic agreed with the champ and said that after he 'dismantles' Prochazka, it will be Jan Blachowicz's turn to feel his wrath inside the octagon. Aleksandar Rakic also urged UFC president Dana White to book a matchup with Prochazka to keep the division moving.

"I agree with the champ @JanBlachowicz. His time will come too after I dismantle Prochazka, I swear! Let's keep the LHW division moving @danawhite @Mickmaynard2!!! #futurechamp", wrote Rakic.

Jiri Prochazka must earn title shot by beating Aleksandar Rakic, claims Jan Blachowicz

Blachowicz is scheduled to defend his title against Glover Teixeira at UFC 266. In his last fight, Blachowicz beat middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 259. In a recent interview with James Lynch, Jan Blachowicz explained why he thinks Prochazka and Rakic should fight it out for the #1 contender's spot:

“I believe that I will beat Glover and I will defend my belt again. After that, maybe they’re going to give me Jiri. I think he needs to do one more fight against Rakic, then we’re gonna know who’s going to be the next contender for the belt. And a lot of people forget about (Magomed) Ankalaev. He’s also in the game and maybe one of these guys will be my next opponent after Glover,” Blachowicz said. (h/t BJ Penn.com)

Both Prochazka and Rakic boast stellar professional records. Prochazka is 28-3-1 and is on a 12 fight win streak. He took the UFC by storm on his debut by putting Volkan Oezdemir to sleep at UFC 251.

In his second fight, Prochazka took on former title contender Dominick Reyes and laid him out with a highlight-reel spinning back elbow KO in the second round. With two violent finishes against top-contenders under his belt, Prochazka is being tipped to become a champion in the future.

Absurd knockout from Jiri Prochazka to finish it in the 2nd round #UFCVegas25

Aleksandar Rakic has a 14-2 record and has won six out of his seven fights inside the octagon. His most recent win came against Thiago Santos at UFC 259.

