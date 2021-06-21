"I'm still waiting for him" - Jan Blachowicz claims he is willing to challenge Jon Jones in a backyard fight

Jan Blachowicz vs. Jon Jones could have been a reality had the latter not vacated his light heavyweight championship. While the matchup would likely have taken place in the UFC, Blachowicz doesn't eliminate the possibility of them trading blows in a backyard.

Blachowicz was expected to be the next title challenger at light heavyweight when he finished Corey Anderson at UFC Fight Night 167 in February last year. However, a few months later, Jones decided to vacate the belt, forcing the UFC to pit Blachowicz against Dominick Reyes.

During his recent interaction with Fanatics View, Jan Blachowicz once again spoke about his chances of sharing the octagon with Jon Jones.

"I hope that he (Jon Jones) will fight in this heavyweight (division). And I'm still waiting for him, everywhere, anytime. I hope he will stop talking this bull***t and give me what he promised me after I beat Corey Anderson," said Jan Blachowicz.

The 38-year-old expressed his interest in moving up a weight class to heavyweight and challenging Jones. The Pole jokingly added he wouldn't mind fighting 'Bones' even in a backyard.

"I can do this at heavyweight. For me, it's not a problem. I can do this with him in the backyard. I don't care."

Jan Blachowicz on how his fight with Glover Teixeira might play out

Jan Blachowicz also spoke about his upcoming fight with Glover Teixeira. He believes that Teixeira will likely use his superior grappling to tire him out. The Brazilian possesses a second-degree black belt in BJJ, and Blachowicz knows how lethal he can be on the ground.

"I think he will try to take me down. In the whole fight, he will use his boxing skills to push me to the cage, grab my one leg or double leg and try to take me down and finish the fight on the ground. That's going to be his game plan for sure," said Jan Blachowicz.

Reflecting on his own strategy, the UFC light heavyweight champion said he will try to keep the fight on the feet and wait for the right time to finish the contest either by a punch or head kick.

"My game plan will be to keep the fight on the feet. Try to knock him out in stand-up... I believe my stand-up skill is much better than his. I will look for a knockout, boxing or head kick something like this. And I'm going to be ready for his wrestling and jiu-jitsu."

Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira are scheduled to lock horns at UFC 266. The event was initially expected to take place on September 4, but the date has now been pushed back to September 25.

Hard work pays off I’m so happy and ready September 4 UFC light heavy weight champion — glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) April 14, 2021

