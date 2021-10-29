UFC 267: Embedded, Episode 4: "I got a gift for you" - Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira have a wholesome exchange ahead of title fight

Opponents Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira had a wholesome exchange ahead of their title fight at UFC 267 this weekend.

During episode four of the UFC 267 Embedded series, it was revealed that Blachowicz and Teixeira met in a restroom and conversed at the Athlete Hotel on Yas Island moments before the official photoshoot.

The UFC light heavyweight champion told the No.1 contender that he had a gift for him.

"It's crazy. I still got this gift for you, my friend. I need to catch you. I got a gift for you. You will like it. See you later... It's something different."

Glover Teixeira then jokingly asked Jan Blachowicz if the gift was the 205-pound belt because he needed it the most.

"What do you think's gonna happen? Fighting for no money? We'll be on embedded all bloody... Is it the belt. Is that the gift? That's what I like. That's what I need"

Watch the latest episode of the UFC 267 Embedded Vlog Series below:

Blachowicz later revealed that the gift was the best beer in Poland, since Teixeira loves the drink very much.

Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira will main event UFC 267 this Saturday

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will make his second title defense against Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC 267 on Saturday.

The co-main event of the night will pit former UFC bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan against No.3 contender Cory Sandhagen in an interim 135-pound championship fight.

A bout featuring fan-favorite lightweight contenders Islam Makhachev and Dan Hooker is also scheduled for the main card. It will be opened up by a light heavyweight encounter between No.7-ranked Magomed Ankalaev and No.8 Volkan Oezdemir.

Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC welterweight division and Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura in the heavyweight class are part of the six-fight main card as well.

Edited by Harvey Leonard