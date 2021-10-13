"They're both gonna get crushed" - Javier Mendez believes Islam Makhachev can defeat both Dan Hooker and Rafael dos Anjos

Javier Mendez believes his trainee Islam Makhachev could dominate both Dan Hooker and Rafael dos Anjos inside the octagon.

The No.5-ranked lightweight contender was initially scheduled to face No.8-ranked dos Anjos at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi on October 30. However, a recent surgery ruled the Brazilian out of the bout. In his place, Hooker has stepped in on short notice to challenge Islam Makahchev, having only faced and defeated Nasrat Haqparast on September 25.

Speaking in an interview with RT Sport, Javier Mendez, the American Kickboxing Academy head coach, said he was extremely confident that Makhachev will take out 'The Hangman' later this month.

"Islam Makhachev is gonna be fighting Hooker. I think it's gonna be a great fight for him. Well, I don't know if he's [Hooker] tougher than RDA. I just know they're very similar in some ways and they're both gonna get crushed. Sorry, that's the way it is!"

Watch Javier Mendez in conversation with RT Sport below:

Dan Hooker is ranked No.6 in the UFC lightweight division right now. He is a former AFC lightweight champion who holds a 21-10 career win-loss record.

Islam Makhachev is 9-1 in the UFC and getting closer to a title shot

Islam Makhachev is currently on an eight-fight winning streak. His only MMA career defeat came against Adriano Martins way back in October 2015 at UFC 192.

Makhachev's last UFC bout was against No.15 lightweight contender Thiago Moises in July this year. The 30-year-old Dagestan native won via submission in the fourth round.

Islam Makhachev is a friend and training partner of Russian MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov. Khabib was also coached by Javier Mendez at AKA. Both 'The Eagle' and Mendez firmly believe that Makhachev is destined to become the UFC lightweight champion in the future.

Charles Oliveira is currently the champion of the division. He's set to defend his belt against top contender Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 269 on December 11.

