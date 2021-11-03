"Khamzat I'm proud of you, man" - Daniel Cormier jokes about Khamzat Chimaev 'pressing too much' on the towel during UFC 267 weigh-ins and losing 5 pounds on the scale

The likes of Daniel Cormier and Khamzat Chimaev have seemingly relied on hacks to see their weigh-ins through. In the wake of Chimaev's weigh-in debacle ahead of UFC 267, Daniel Cormier offered the Swede some advice after claiming that he was proud of him.

While in conversation with Ryan Clark on a recent edition of the DC & RC show, Cormier sent Chimaev a message regarding his weigh-in tactics.

"Khamzat, I'm proud of you man. I'm proud of you with the way you handled the scale. Because you know Khamzat got his hand on that towel, he pressed too much though. Khamzat you pressed too much. Khamzat you can't press that much man. Khamzat done pressing the towel and lost six pounds. So Heidi Dean goes, 'Guys, did he lose six pounds?'"

Daniel Cormier hails Khamzat Chimaev for his performance

Although Khamzat Chimaev was chided for his tactics at the UFC 267 weigh-ins, Daniel Cormier was not ready to take anything away from his performance. DC lauded Chimaev for making short work of his opponent Li Jingliang.

"There was no way for Li Jingliang to beat him or in [Khamzat Chimaev's] mind. Dude you've got to remember, Li just knocked out Santiago Ponzzinibio and was ranked number eleven in the world. And he's never been finished and Khamzat made it look easy."

Having overcome the challenge presented by a worthy adversary, Khamzat Chimaev is looking to move onto greener pastures in the UFC. For the Chechen, that comes in the form of a fight against Nate Diaz.

The Diaz camp had previously shot Chimaev down when he wanted to fight earlier this year. However, with UFC President Dana White's support for the fight under new circumstances, it may only be a matter of time before we see Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev share the octagon.

