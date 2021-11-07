"Stand up for this man!" - Chris Barnett hypes up Gian Villante after knocking him out with incredible wheel kick at UFC 268

Chris Barnett racked up his first UFC victory against Gian Villante in stunning fashion and came up with an even more impressive moment of sportsmanship during the post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan.

Barnett and Villante started their UFC 268 early preliminary card outing at Madison Square Garden on Saturday by trading lots of body and low leg kicks. Villante gained the edge in the opening round after exchanging a few left hands as he pushed his opponent into the cage and executed several knee shots.

However, 'Beastboy' came back stronger in the second round, putting up a dominant display and winning the bout with a wheel kick right to the head of his adversary and sealing the deal with punches.

Watch how Chris Barnett finished Gian Villante below:

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



CHRIS BARNETT WITH A DAMN WHEEL KICK TO THE HEAD! 🔥 WHAT DID WE JUST SEE?! 🤯CHRIS BARNETT WITH A DAMN WHEEL KICK TO THE HEAD! 🔥 #UFC268 WHAT DID WE JUST SEE?! 🤯CHRIS BARNETT WITH A DAMN WHEEL KICK TO THE HEAD! 🔥 #UFC268 https://t.co/NqusdsW43u

Following his victory, the 264-pound Barnett did a front flip to celebrate as he threw the crowd into a frenzy. This was his first triumph in the world's biggest MMA promotion, having suffered a submission loss to Ben Rothwell in May this year.

Villante announced he would be hanging up his boots after UFC 268, and the New York native received a delightful surprise in front of his home crowd as Barnett lauded him in his interview with Rogan.

"My man right here, 2 week old at home, he's about to retire. Excellent football coach. Got a son that's 22 months. This is his town, this is his place. Y'all stand up, cheer for my man. This might have been his last one, but this ain't it. He's going to be riding with from now on. Y'all hear me? Cheer for this man! Stand up New York! Stand up for this man!" said Barnett.

Watch Chris Barnett speak about Gian Villante below:

ESPN MMA @espnmma What a speech by Chris Barnett for his opponent Gian Villante 👏 #UFC268 What a speech by Chris Barnett for his opponent Gian Villante 👏 #UFC268 https://t.co/wvTtzChIOP

Gian Villante is a UFC veteran who has held gold in Ring of Combat

Gian Villante made his professional MMA debut way back in February 2009. He's won both the heavyweight and light heavyweight championships in the Ring of Combat before moving to the UFC.

He holds a 17-14 overall win-loss record and has won the 'Fight of the Night' bonus award three times in the UFC.

JReal @BloodyCanvasJon



#UFC

Gian Villante finished Corey Anderson in the third round of the fight of the night, five years ago today. Gian Villante finished Corey Anderson in the third round of the fight of the night, five years ago today.#UFC https://t.co/33Aivp40tE

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Villante's biggest UFC victory came against current Bellator fighter Corey Anderson in a 205-pound encounter via TKO in April 2015.

Don't know who to bet on at UFC 268? Watch our bold predictions to unearth a winner!

Edited by Avinash Tewari