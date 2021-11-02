"Is there a Nigeria in Texas?" - Colby Covington questions Kamaru Usman's Nigerian background; continues to accuse rival of using steroids

Colby Covington has suggested that reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman isn’t Nigerian. Covington also accused Usman of using steroids.

Kamaru Usman was born in Auchi, Nigeria, and moved to Dallas, Texas, USA, at the age of eight. He later lived in Nebraska as a university student, back when he was honing his skills as an amateur wrestler. The reigning UFC welterweight champion was known by his nickname ‘Marty’ in wrestling circles. On that note, Colby Covington has often questioned Usman’s Nigerian background.

In his latest interview with Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole, Covington was asked why he derisively refers to Kamaru as Marty. ‘Chaos’ replied by stating:

“Well, you know, Kevin, I’m not being derisive calling him ‘Marty’. He chose to put [the name Marty] on his college admissions ticket going to school in Nebraska because he was born in Dallas. He’s not even Nigerian. He’s never been in Nigeria – I mean, unless there’s a Nigeria in Texas, then, I guess you can call him Nigerian. Because, you know, I don’t know. Is there a Nigeria in Texas? But he put on his college admissions to be called Marty. So, I’m just calling him what he wants to be called. If you go look at all his tournament wrestling brackets in college, Marty Usman was his name.”

He then accused Kamaru Usman of using steroids, saying:

“So, we know his name is ‘Marty Juiceman’ now. He’s the CEO of EPO. And, you know, there’s a reason there’s a chemical imbalance. You can see the pimples all over his back, all over his face, you know. Dude, you’re a 36-year-old man. You think you’re gonna have a chemical imbalance in your age, like you’re going through puberty in your mid-30s? So, you know, I do think he s**ks, though. I think he’s a cheater. I would’ve finished him in that first fight if he didn’t get a fake timeout.”

Furthermore, Colby Covington once again alleged that Marc Goddard – the referee who officiated his first fight against Kamaru Usman – was biased and cost him the win.

Khamzat Chimaev looks on as Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman prepare for their rematch

With most top fighters in the UFC welterweight division either coming off a loss or already booked in other fights, there’s no clear-cut title challenger for the winner of the Usman-Covington rematch.

The UFC welterweight title rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington will take place at UFC 268 on November 6.

Many believe that Khamzat Chimaev, an undefeated grappling wizard with terrifying KO power, is likely just one fight away from a welterweight title shot.

'The Chechen Wolf' firmly placed himself in title discussions after his dominant victory over Li Jingliang at UFC 267 last week.

Fans can expect further clarity with regards to who the next 170-pound title challenger will be after Usman and Covington clash at UFC 268.

