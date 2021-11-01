"Maybe I'll knock him out or I'll get knocked out" - Khamzat Chimaev reveals how his potential fight with Kamaru Usman will unfold

Khamzat Chimaev understands the UFC may not pit him against Kamaru Usman anytime soon. However, he believes his potential fight with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' could result in a knockout victory for either man.

Chimaev fought Li Jingliang at UFC 267 last night. It only took him a little over three minutes to put his Chinese opponent to sleep and register a dominant comeback win.

Making the most of the time given on the mic after the fight, Chimaev said he's ready to challenge anyone in the division, even Usman.

When asked how he sees the fight between him and the current welterweight champion going, Chimaev responded:

"(Kamaru Usman) is in his prime right now. He's doing good. I don't think they will give me the title fight immediately. I could wrestle him or... I don't know. I just go in there and fight. I don't have specific plans before bouts like 'I'm just going to submit them or outwrestle them'. If I can, I wrestle. Sometimes I throw punches and people fall unconscious. So maybe I'll submit him or maybe I'll knock him out or maybe I'll get knocked out. It could happen, this is the fight game. But I'm here to take my belt." (Translated by YouTube channel Young 'n' Faded MMA Society).

Watch the clip of Khamzat Chimaev's comments from the UFC 267 post-fight press conference (2:08):

Watch Chimaev's full UFC 267 post-fight interview below:

Khamzat Chimaev calls out Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz

Having picked up four consecutive wins in the UFC, Khamzat Chimaev has now set his sights on those who belong in the upper echelon of the welterweight division.

At the post-fight press conference, 'Borz' produced callouts of Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. From projecting himself as the bigger "gangster" than the Stockton native to potentially snatching Masvidal's BMF belt, the 27-year-old spared no effort to introduce himself to the big leagues.

"Hey, Diaz, let’s go, brother. Let’s go. You gonna get some smoke, bro. Let’s see who is the real gangster... Masvidal, he has fight... has like something bad, I don't know, motherf*****g belt something. I'm gonna take everything from this UFC brother, now I am UFC brother," said Khamzat Chimaev.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Genci Papraniku