"Chimaev is coming for Usman" - MMA Twitter explodes after Khamzat Chimaev dominantly submits Li Jingliang at UFC 267 

Khamzat Chimaev continued where he left off last year as he absolutely dominated Li Jingliang at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

It took Chimaev just three minutes and 16 seconds to get past Jingliang. He did so by putting the No.11-ranked welterweight to sleep with a rear-naked choke submission.

'Borz' went for the kill right from the word go. He lifted 'The Leech', took him down and had a short symbolic conversation with UFC president Dana White, who was sitting octagon-side.

Chimaev then flattened Jingliang and delivered some heavy ground-and-pound. He eventually locked in the choke to seal a memorable victory.

Mixed martial arts pundits and fans took to social media to congratulate the Chechen-born Swedish star.

Here's how the MMA world reacted to Khamzat Chimaev's impressive performance at UFC 267:

oscar @fvckoscarr Chimaev is coming for Usman Chimaev is coming for Usman

Mike Bohn @MikeBohnMMA



This man is a terror. Khamzat Chimaev has outlanded his opponents 112-1 in significant strikes and 254-2 to total strikes through four UFC appearances.This man is a terror. #UFC267 Khamzat Chimaev has outlanded his opponents 112-1 in significant strikes and 254-2 to total strikes through four UFC appearances.This man is a terror. #UFC267

MMA Gone Wild🥋 @mmagonewild Khamzat Chimaev is the future of the UFC Khamzat Chimaev is the future of the UFC

Ben Thomas @Benfthomas_10



Li Jingliang✅

Gerald Meerschaert✅

Rhys McKee✅

John Phillips✅



10-0✅



I genuinely believe he’s something special and a future UFC champion.



#UFC267



Khamzat Chimaev has absorbed 1 strike in his last 4 fights🤯Li Jingliang✅Gerald Meerschaert✅Rhys McKee✅John Phillips✅10-0✅I genuinely believe he’s something special and a future UFC champion. Khamzat Chimaev has absorbed 1 strike in his last 4 fights🤯Li Jingliang✅Gerald Meerschaert✅Rhys McKee✅John Phillips✅10-0✅I genuinely believe he’s something special and a future UFC champion.#UFC267 https://t.co/bVZCbOid3U

Danny Segura @dannyseguratv



He's the real deal. Not many can do that to Jingliang. Super impressive, the hype is definitely deserved. Khamzat Chimaev runs though Li Jingliang with ease.He's the real deal. Not many can do that to Jingliang. Super impressive, the hype is definitely deserved. #UFC267 Khamzat Chimaev runs though Li Jingliang with ease.He's the real deal. Not many can do that to Jingliang. Super impressive, the hype is definitely deserved. #UFC267

Ben Fowlkes @benfowlkesMMA “Brother, don’t miss my fights. Don’t look at phone.” — Khamzat Chimaev with an important reminder to live in the moment. “Brother, don’t miss my fights. Don’t look at phone.” — Khamzat Chimaev with an important reminder to live in the moment.

MMA By The Numbers @NumbersMMA



1. Khamzat Chimaev (127-to-1)

2. Cain Velasquez (4.45-to-1)

3. Chael Sonnen (3.37-to-1)

4. Merab Dvalishvili (3.33-to-1)



#UFC267 Highest total strike ratio (landed / absorbed) in UFC history, minimum 4 fights:1. Khamzat Chimaev (127-to-1)2. Cain Velasquez (4.45-to-1)3. Chael Sonnen (3.37-to-1)4. Merab Dvalishvili (3.33-to-1) Highest total strike ratio (landed / absorbed) in UFC history, minimum 4 fights:1. Khamzat Chimaev (127-to-1)2. Cain Velasquez (4.45-to-1)3. Chael Sonnen (3.37-to-1)4. Merab Dvalishvili (3.33-to-1)#UFC267

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Final fight on Nathan Diaz’s contract?



How soon before they offer him Khamzat? Final fight on Nathan Diaz’s contract?How soon before they offer him Khamzat?

Chimaev is now 10-0 in his career and has absorbed just one significant strike in four UFC fights so far.

Khamzat Chimaev will enter the welterweight rankings again

Khamzat Chimaev first entered the top-15 welterweight rankings ahead of his scheduled encounter with No.3-ranked contender Leon Edwards last December.

However, a positive COVID-19 test and a subsequent complicated recovery led to him being sidelined for more than a year. Prior to that setback, Chimaev had brutally knocked out Gerald Meerschaert in his third UFC outing.

'Borz' was removed from the rankings in June this year. However, with a victory over a ranked contender like Li Jingliang, he has definitely become a welterweight contender again.

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin Ponzinibbio and Salikhov enter the top 15 welterweight rankings.



Chimaev and Lawler are out. Ponzinibbio and Salikhov enter the top 15 welterweight rankings.Chimaev and Lawler are out. https://t.co/cSTsmW66Oa

It is still unclear if he will just replace Jingliang at No.11 or occupy a higher spot. Either way, he is at most just a couple of fights away from a title bout.

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will defend his belt against Colby Covington in a rematch at UFC 268 next weekend.

Meanwhile, the UFC 269 clash between Leon Edwards and No.6-ranked Jorge Masvidal in December is considered by many as the fight to crown the next number one contender, especially if 'Rocky' emerges victorious.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Given Masvidal's two previous losses to Usman, it remains to be seen whether a win would secure him a trilogy fight with 'The Nigerian Nightmare'

Edited by Harvey Leonard