"Chimaev is coming for Usman" - MMA Twitter explodes after Khamzat Chimaev dominantly submits Li Jingliang at UFC 267 

Khamzat Chimaev continued where he left off last year as he absolutely dominated Li Jingliang at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
It took Chimaev just three minutes and 16 seconds to get past Jingliang. He did so by putting the No.11-ranked welterweight to sleep with a rear-naked choke submission.
'Borz' went for the kill right from the word go. He lifted 'The Leech', took him down and had a short symbolic conversation with UFC president Dana White, who was sitting octagon-side.
Chimaev then flattened Jingliang and delivered some heavy ground-and-pound. He eventually locked in the choke to seal a memorable victory.
Mixed martial arts pundits and fans took to social media to congratulate the Chechen-born Swedish star.
Here's how the MMA world reacted to Khamzat Chimaev's impressive performance at UFC 267:
Chimaev is now 10-0 in his career and has absorbed just one significant strike in four UFC fights so far.
Khamzat Chimaev will enter the welterweight rankings again
Khamzat Chimaev first entered the top-15 welterweight rankings ahead of his scheduled encounter with No.3-ranked contender Leon Edwards last December.
However, a positive COVID-19 test and a subsequent complicated recovery led to him being sidelined for more than a year. Prior to that setback, Chimaev had brutally knocked out Gerald Meerschaert in his third UFC outing.
'Borz' was removed from the rankings in June this year. However, with a victory over a ranked contender like Li Jingliang, he has definitely become a welterweight contender again.
It is still unclear if he will just replace Jingliang at No.11 or occupy a higher spot. Either way, he is at most just a couple of fights away from a title bout.
Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will defend his belt against Colby Covington in a rematch at UFC 268 next weekend.
Meanwhile, the UFC 269 clash between Leon Edwards and No.6-ranked Jorge Masvidal in December is considered by many as the fight to crown the next number one contender, especially if 'Rocky' emerges victorious.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Given Masvidal's two previous losses to Usman, it remains to be seen whether a win would secure him a trilogy fight with 'The Nigerian Nightmare'