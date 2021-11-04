Colby Covington reacts to Kamaru Usman saying he wants to fight Canelo Alvarez

Colby Covington went off on Kamaru Usman after ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ expressed his interest in boxing Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Usman recently claimed he wants to face boxing megastar Canelo inside the squared circle.

Colby Covington addressed the media during a recent scrum ahead of his welterweight title rematch at UFC 268. 'Chaos' was asked whether Usman's talk about boxing Canelo is a sign that he’s overlooking him. Covington responded by stating:

“Just more fake news and easier landing for him (Kamaru Usman). He just wants a way out for after I beat him up on Saturday night; for him to say, ‘Oh, I wasn’t focused.’ It just gives him an exit plan, you know, like, ‘Oh, I was focusing on Canelo. Oh, I was focused on going up in weight. I wasn’t focused on Colby.’ You know, he’ll be begging the UFC for a rematch.”

Colby Covington added, however, that after he defeats Kamaru Usman in their upcoming fight, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ won’t return to face him again. Leading up to UFC 268, Covington has consistently maintained that Usman will most likely stay away from a trilogy fight and retire after losing to him.

Colby Covington and Caleb Plant look to beat the odds against Kamaru Usman and Canelo Alvarez respectively

Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington first fought UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 in December 2019. This marked Covington’s first shot at the undisputed belt. ‘Chaos’ failed to win the belt as Usman stopped him via fifth-round TKO in a grueling war.

Colby Covington has competed just once since then, winning via TKO against former champion Tyron Woodley. Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman has secured a trio of dominant wins since their first fight. Needless to say, Covington is heading into their rematch at UFC 268 on November 6 as the betting underdog.

Meanwhile, reigning WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez looks to add Caleb Plant’s IBF super middleweight title to his collection. Plant, a huge underdog in this matchup, has vowed to shock the world come fight night.

The winner of this fight will earn the honor of being called boxing’s first-ever undisputed super middleweight champion. This fight will also take place on Saturday, November 6.

