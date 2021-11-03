"I'm going to give him life-altering changes" - Colby Covington says he will send Kamaru Usman into retirement at UFC 268

Colby Covington has vowed to hurt Kamaru Usman so badly in their upcoming rematch that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' won't want to step inside the octagon again. 'Chaos' wants to not only become the new champion at UFC 268 but also end his opponent's career.

In an interview with Main Event, Colby Covington weighed in on his rematch with Kamaru Usman. Speaking about the fight, Covington said he's going to give Usman 'life-altering changes' inside the octagon this weekend. Covington further claimed that Usman was initially reluctant to accept the rematch but was forced to sign the contract after the UFC threatened to strip him of the title:

"He was afraid to rematch me until he got his hand forced and he had to rematch me so after I leave Marty motionless, unconscious on Saturday night, which by the way they say the big apple, New York City never sleeps, I guarantee they're making an exception Saturday night because I'm putting Marty to sleep. The thing is he's not going to want the trilogy. When I'm done with him on Saturday night, he's probably going to retire. He's not going to want to fight ever again. I'm going to give him life-altering changes and he'll never be the same person ever again," Colby Covington said.

'There's a reason I wrestled Division I and he wrestled Division II' - Colby Covington claims his wrestling is superior to Kamaru Usman's

Colby Covington claims Kamaru Usman didn't try to wrestle him in their first fight because he knew Chaos' wrestling was superior to his. Covington also pointed out that while he wrestled NCAA Division-I in college, Usman wrestled in Division-II. Covington also promised to show why he's the better wrestler when he faces Usman this weekend:

"I know I have the superior offensive wrestling. There's a reason he didn't even attempt one takedown on me. He was afraid to wrestle with me and get in those exchanges and have to get tired and fill his muscles up with blood and then try and strike with me after that. There's a reason that I wrestled division I in America and he wrestled division II. There's levels to this and Saturday night I'm going to show those levels," Covington said.

