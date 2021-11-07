 "Someone's getting bust up when I get back" - Conor McGregor says he 'wants in' on Ian Garry's 'Takeover Part 2' following UFC 268

Conor McGregor appears ecstatic over fellow Irish MMA fighter Ian Garry's successful debut at UFC 268.

The Irishman uploaded a series of voice notes in the form of tweets where he could be heard singing praises of 'The Future'. In the voice notes, 'The Notorious' also gave the 23-year-old some fighting tips.

"Ian [Garry], I wanna say, that's a tremendous finish for you... My god, man. What the f**k? Like, I'm all over the place after that. F*****g hell, mate. Fair play to you, bro. I'm buzzing for you, I'm actually buzzing for you... the takeover part 2, I f*****g love it, yeah. What other Irish fighter is out there and now in this globe who's gonna join us in this takeover part two? Because I tell you what, when I come back, I'm gonna get in on that takeover part two action. Someone's getting bust up when I get back," said Conor McGregor.

You can listen to Conor McGregor's tweets below:

Ian Garry secured a first-round knockout win against Jordan Williams at UFC 268. In the post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, 'The Future' said the Irish are back for another takeover of the UFC.

"Joe [Rogan], a wise irish man once said before me, he stepped in this very cage and he said, 'We're not here to take part, we're here to take over.' This is the takeover part two," said Ian Garry.

Watch Ian Garry's post-fight interview below:

Conor McGregor suffered an injury in his last fight

Conor McGregor will not be returning to the octagon anytime before 2022. The Irishman is recovering from a leg injury he suffered in his last fight at UFC 264.

The Irishman went toe-to-toe for the third time against Dustin Poirier in July. The bout ended on an unfortunate note as 'The Notorious' broke his lower left tibia in the closing seconds of the first round.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Irishman has done an excellent job of recovering from the injury. McGregor has regularly been uploading posts of himself training. However, it's still likely that he will serve his entire medical suspension (until January 2022).

Don't know who to bet on at UFC 268? Watch our bold predictions to unearth a winner!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh