"The stuff dreams are made of!" - Conor McGregor sends a motivating message to Ian Garry ahead of latter's UFC debut 

Conor McGregor has played a huge role in the life and career of fellow Dubliner Ian Garry, who is set to make his promotional debut at UFC 268. Ahead of the bout, 'The Future' has repeatedly expressed his gratitude towards the Irishman for shaping his rise as an MMA fighter.

Speaking to Niall McGrath on Talking Brawls ahead of the bout, Ian Garry revealed a couple of days ago that Conor McGregor had not reached out to him yet. It seems like 'The Notorious' got an inkling of Ian Garry's concern as he took to Twitter to send a couple of motivating messages:

"Good luck to Ireland’s Ian Garry making his UFC debut tonight at MSG! Enjoy it all my man, the stuff dreams are made of! A solid young Irish fighter to keep an eye on. Let's go @iangarryMMA!"

The Irishman also shared a video of Ian Garry narrating how his mother passed the verdict that he did not have what it takes to be the 'next Conor McGregor'.

McGregor recollected how his own parents told him back in the day that he would not succeed as an MMA fighter and were proved wrong in the future:

"Ian, my own parents said something very similar to me as well back in the day! “It can’t be done". Ask them now what they think haha! Prove them wrong and yourself right, my man, enjoy it all!"

When Conor McGregor shared a throwback photo of meeting Ian Garry

Following in Conor McGregor's footsteps, Ian Garry made his way to the UFC after amassing an undefeated streak at Cage Warriors. During the transition period, Ian Garry spoke about meeting McGregor when he was younger on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour show, after which journalist Sean Sheehan posted a picture of the two from the time.

Conor McGregor shared the post, wishing Ian Garry good luck:

"Ian that is just tremendous! Very, very cool! We would have to be in Louis Copeland getting fresh shirts ahahah Excellent! Good luck young brother."

Ian Garry is set to make his UFC debut against Jordan Williams this Saturday, November 6, 2021 at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Edited by Jack Cunningham