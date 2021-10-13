Daniel Cormier explains why he believes Luke Rockhold will fight again despite his latest injury setback and withdrawal from UFC 268

Daniel Cormier has explained why he believes Luke Rockhold is likely to fight again despite his recent injury setback. DC notably trained with Rockhold for several years, particularly when Rockhold primarily trained at the AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) gym in San Jose, California.

On an edition of ESPN MMA’s DC & RC show, Daniel Cormier and his co-host Ryan Clark addressed Luke Rockhold’s back injury that caused the latter to withdraw from his UFC 268 fight against Sean Strickland. On being asked whether he feels Rockhold would fight again after his latest injury setback, Cormier said:

“I think he’ll fight again. I know what’s hurt, you know, it’s a herniated disk – L4-L5. And as a person that has dealt with back issues, I know how bad it can be. But I also know that Luke is young and in shape. He’s not over 40 like I was when it happened to me. And I believe that he’ll be able to work himself back into fighting shape. I’m disappointed because I was excited to see him compete again. And I thought this was a favorable matchup for Luke Rockhold. But I do believe that we’ll see him fight again.”

You can catch Daniel Cormier’s comments in the video below:

Sean Strickland has jibed at Luke Rockhold for his injury withdrawal from UFC 268

Luke Rockhold’s last fight was a second-round KO loss against Jan Blachowicz in a light heavyweight bout at UFC 239 in July 2019. Rockhold hasn’t competed in a professional MMA bout since then.

Rockhold was once regarded as one of the best middleweights in the world, capturing the UFC middleweight title. However, after losing the title to Michael Bisping in their rematch in 2016, Rockhold has only competed thrice, going 1-2 inside the octagon.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Luke Rockhold announced in an Instagram story that he is out of his scheduled bout against Sean Strickland at UFC 268 on Nov. 6 due to a herniated disk in his back.(via @marc_raimondi Luke Rockhold announced in an Instagram story that he is out of his scheduled bout against Sean Strickland at UFC 268 on Nov. 6 due to a herniated disk in his back.(via @marc_raimondi) https://t.co/fdFtp7Bil0

Meanwhile, his UFC 268 opponent Sean Strickland, isn’t mincing words about Rockhold. Strickland posted the following statements on Instagram:

“He was never going to make it to the fight lmao... no one is surprised.”

“I sparred him once and almost put him out.. didn’t even spar the second round, walked out of the gym lmao.. I knew this wasn’t happening.”

231 Lb Crute🇦🇺 @Bendaman2001 Sean Strickland reacts to Luke Rockhold withdrawing from there fight at 268 Sean Strickland reacts to Luke Rockhold withdrawing from there fight at 268 https://t.co/NDe2TAL5Vw

Also Read

The war of words between Strickland and Luke Rockhold hasn’t died down despite their fight falling apart. Nevertheless, it is believed that the UFC is likely to keep Sean Strickland on the UFC 268 fight card, and book him against a different opponent.

UFC 268 will take place on November 6th, 2021. Meanwhile, additional details on Luke Rockhold’s injury and possible comeback timeline are expected to unravel in the days to come.

Catch the entire coverage and fall out from the explosive Fury vs Wilder 3 fight right here!

Edited by Bhargav