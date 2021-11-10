Daniel Cormier explains why Khamzat Chimaev is the biggest threat to Kamaru Usman in the UFC welterweight division right now

Daniel Cormier has weighed in on the much-discussed potential fight between Khamzat Chimaev and UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

In an edition of ESPN MMA’s DC & RC show, Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark had words of high praise for Khamzat Chimaev. DC notably suggested that currently, apart from Colby Covington, only Khamzat Chimaev poses a threat to Kamaru Usman at welterweight. Cormier stated:

“Now, if you’ve got to pick a new guy, I think it is Chimaev because of the style of the matchup, the wrestling ability, and the size. I think Chimaev would be one of those guys that isn’t too small for Kamaru Usman.” DC added, “For me, it’s mostly about the confidence. But as Kamaru said, guys think they know and recognize the strength, Ryan, until they’re in there, and they’re like, ‘Wow! This is much more different than I thought.’”

DC insinuated that most of Usman’s opponents likely feel they’re at a size disadvantage against him. He added, “I think that’s what they feel when they come into contact with Kamaru Usman in the clinch, and the striking, and everything that goes on into a fight. Chimaev will not feel that because he has the ability and size to compete even at middleweight.”

Furthermore, DC noted that Leon Edwards could beat Jorge Masvidal at UFC 269 next month and earn a rematch with Kamaru Usman. He pointed out that Edwards did well in the stand-up against Usman in their first fight, but the current version of ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is proficient in both the grappling and stand-up realms of fighting.

Cormier also admitted that Vicente Luque has put together an impressive win streak. Nevertheless, the MMA legend highlighted that Usman used to train with Luque in the past.

DC believes that the champion probably already knows he can beat Luque. Cormier also alluded to the improvements Usman has made under coach Trevor Wittman and said that he’d be an even more difficult matchup for Luque than he was when they trained together.

Khamzat Chimaev has his sights set on UFC gold but is willing to accept other fights as well

Khamzat Chimaev congratulated Kamaru Usman after his win over Colby Covington at UFC 268, whilst also warning that he’s coming for the UFC welterweight title.

That said, Khamzat Chimaev is seemingly open to competing in other fights as well. Chimaev returned to the octagon at UFC 267 last month and secured another dominant stoppage win. ‘Borz’ later issued call-outs to all challengers, including UFC megastars Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

The consensus is that a win over a top-five ranked UFC welterweight would surely help Chimaev earn a title shot in 2022 if he hasn’t already. Neither Usman nor Chimaev’s respective next fights and comeback dates have been confirmed as of yet.

