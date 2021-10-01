"He has a champion mindset" - Demian Maia breaks down Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2

Demian Maia believes Kamaru Usman is likely to retain his title when he takes on Colby Covington at UFC 268 on November 6.

Speaking on the Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast, Maia suggested that Usman is too good for the other fighters in the UFC welterweight division.

"Usman is pretty tough and technical. He's a good striker who constantly changes stances when fighting. He has a good distance control that people don't understand well. Sometimes he doesn't start well. But he keeps going and recovers well. That's important because he has a champion mindset. He doesn't give up under pressure. He's a great wrestler and is too strong for the welterweights I think. He's got the perfect body for the division."

However, Demian Maia also told former mixed martial artist Swick that Covington can't be underestimated because of his striking and wrestling abilities.

"So, I guess it's pretty hard for Colby. But he also has a pretty good mindset to keep going. He doesn't hit so hard like Usman, but has a good volume of strikes and doesn't stop. Plus he has great wrestling too. His college wrestling background is probably better than Usman's. He's one of the few guys capable of taking the title away from Usman. But Usman is the favorite for sure," he added.

Watch Demian Maia in conversation with Mike Swick below:

Kamaru Usman will take on Colby Covington in a rematch at the historic Madison Square Garden. The pair previously clashed at UFC 245 in December 2019. Usman overcame Covington via fifth-round TKO.

Demian Maia was removed from the UFC roster in August following his fight with Belal Muhammad

Demian Maia's UFC contract came to an end in August this year. The 43-year-old's last bout in the promotion was against Belal Muhammad at UFC 263 in June. The Brazilian lost to Muhammad by way of a unanimous decision. With that defeat, his record stands at 28-11.

Demian Maia has unsuccessfully challenged for both the UFC middleweight and welterweight championships in the past.

He was beaten via unanimous decisions by both former middleweight titleholder Anderson Silva in 2010 and former welterweight champ Tyron Woodley in 2017.

