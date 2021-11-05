UFC 268: Embedded, Episode 4: Colby Covington and Michael Chandler ignore each other, Kamaru Usman shares light sparring session with Justin Gaethje

Ahead of UFC 268 this Saturday, Colby Covington and Michael Chandler ignored each other in New York as they strolled through the corridors amid media duties.

Chandler was greeting UFC officials as he walked past Covington, who was heading for an interview with former two-division champion Daniel Cormier. The pair didn't acknowledge each other.

The latest episode of the UFC 268 Embedded YouTube series featured the awkward moment between 'Iron' and 'Chaos'.

Covington will square off against Kamaru Usman in a rematch for the 170-pound belt this weekend. Meanwhile, Chandler will face Justin Gaethje in a 155-pound showdown at the same event.

Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje shared a light sparring session ahead of UFC 268

In the same episode, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and former interim lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje were involved in a light sparring session. Both are coached by renowned mixed martial arts trainer Trevor Wittman, who will have a busy weekend at Madison Square Garden.

Wittman was initially scheduled to have three of his trainees fight in consecutive bouts at UFC 268; the main event between Usman and Covington, the co-main event featuring women's strawweight champ Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili and Gaethje's clash with Chandler.

However, the matchup between 'The Highlight' and 'Iron' was recently assigned as the main card opener. The move was made to give Trevor Wittman enough time to focus on the title fights involving 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and 'Thug Rose'.

During the sparring session shown on UFC 268 Embedded, Wittman claimed the energies of Usman and Gaethje worked each other up. He added that seeing them having fun like brothers was so cool.

The third member of Wittman's trio competing this Saturday is Namajunas, who will take on Zhang in a rematch. 'Thug Rose' reclaimed the strawweight belt in April this year with an impressive first-round knockout at UFC 261.

