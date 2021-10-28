"It's gonna be another nightmare for the virgin Colby Covington" - Henry Cejudo backs Kamaru Usman to win in his upcoming rematch with 'Chaos'

Henry Cejudo has given his prediction for the Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington UFC 268 main event on November 6. He backs Usman to dominate Covington at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Speaking to journalist Helen Yee, Cejudo added that he expects 'The Nigerian Nightmare' to finish 'Chaos' within the first or second round itself.

"Man, it's gonna be another nightmare for the virgin Colby Covington. You know it's funny, man. I posted a picture of my wife and somebody posted I wonder when she's gonna be in Colby's video. I let her do it because I heard Colby pays a lot of money. I'm like dude we got some formula to pay for. But I think it's gonna be another knockout for the Nigerian Nightmare. I think he's only getting better - his ability and his wrestling. He's gonna knock him out at MSG. He's gonna put the stamp on it within the first or second round," said Cejudo.

Watch Henry Cejudo and a few others in conversation with Helen Yee below:

'Triple C' is a former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion. He last fought at UFC 249 in May 2020, defeating Dominick Cruz via TKO and immediately announcing his retirement.

Cejudo is now interested in making a comeback to challenge UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and become the first ever three-division titleholder in UFC history.

Kamaru Usman will make his fifth welterweight title defense at UFC 268 next month

Kamaru Usman has already beaten Colby Covington. The duo faced off at UFC 245 in December 2019 and the welterweight champion successfully defended his belt via TKO.

Usman has since defended his title three more times and is currently the No.1-ranked male pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

Kamaru Usman is 19-1 in his professional MMA career and is on a 18-fight winning streak, 14 in the UFC.

He won the 'Performance of the Night' bonus award in his last two title bouts, against Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 in February this year and a rematch against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 in April.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington holds a 16-2 record. His last fight involved a TKO victory over former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in September 2020.

