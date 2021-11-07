"We've been DM-ing each other" - Jon Jones says he wants to help Alex Pereira, the only fighter to KO Israel Adesanya, in any way he can 

In one of the many spectacular fights at UFC 268, Brazil's Alex Pereira knocked out Andreas Michailidis with a flying knee and punches in his promotional debut. Nicknamed 'Poatan' meaning 'stone hands', Alex Pereira is the only fighter in the world of combat sports to have knocked out Israel Adesanya.

Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya are known to never let any opportunity go for taking shots at each other. Jones used Alex Pereira's spectacular UFC debut to take a subtle jab at Adesanya to further fuel their long-running feud.

When a fan asked on Twitter if he is friends with Alex Pereira, 'Bones' replied that he is not yet, but would like to be. He also revealed that he recently exchanged DMs with Pereira and would love to support him in any way possible.

Jon Jones did not mention Israel Adesanya's name, but he certainly acknowledged the connection Alex Pereira shares with the UFC middleweight champion.

Right after Alex Pereira's win, Jon Jones sent out a tweet implying that the debutante put Israel Adesanya and the entire UFC middleweight division on notice.

Alex Pereira has faced Israel Adesanya twice inside the kickboxing ring and won on both occasions. The first time was a unanimous decision victory for Pereira at Glory of Heroes in 2016. When they rematched a year later in Pereira's home country of Brazil, he emerged victorious again, this time with a left hook KO on the future UFC champion.

Alex Pereira is confident he would beat Israel Adesanya a third time

The Brazilian kickboxing veteran has already outclassed 'The Last Stylebender' twice. He is confident that if they were to meet for the third time, the result would be the same.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw ahead of UFC 268, Alex Pereira said his aim is to become the champion of the division, whether or not Israel Adesanya is still holding the title when he gets to the top:

"Well if the fight is tomorrow, me and him, absolutely [I would beat him]. But I know I just got into the organization, I have a path to follow here before I get the belt. So my focus is to become the world champion. So if he's there or not, that's where I wanna get. Let's see who's there by the time I get there. But when I get there and he's still there, I will have no fear at all to take his belt. The one who got to be worried about is him because I beat him two times already," Alex Pereira said.

Check out our exclusive interview with Alex Pereira below:

