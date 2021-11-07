Jon Jones reacts to spectacular UFC 268 debut of Alex Pereira, the only man to knock Israel Adesanya out

The only fighter to KO Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, put the UFC's middleweight division on notice with a shocking round-two KO in his promotional debut against Andreas Michailidis.

In the wake of the Brazilian's performance on the UFC 268 preliminary card, Jon Jones took to social media to comment on the nature of competition in the UFC's middleweight division.

"Things just got real interesting at middleweight," wrote Jon Jones.

Only a handful of fights into his career, Alex Pereira is something of a mysterious force on the MMA scene. Pereira is hailed as the only fighter to have bested the UFC middleweight kingpin, Israel Adesanya. His performances against Adesanya is a narrative that surrounds his foray into the UFC cage.

The former two-division GLORY kickboxing champion initially brought Adesanya's winning streak to an end in 2016 with a unanimous decision win. He scored a rematch almost immediately and went on to win the rematch by way of knockout.

A left hook from Pereira left Adesanya sprawling on the mats. So much so that the Kiwi required immediate medical attention after he failed to regain consciousness.

Alex Pereira's history with the middleweight champion only works to build on his stock inside the octagon. Boasting the only KO win over Israel Adesanya, Pereira has seemingly announced his arrival in the UFC with much pomp and fare.

Although Israel Adesanya has reigned supreme over the middleweight division for quite some time, his loss at the hands of Pereira hangs above his head like a dark cloud.

It is only a matter of time before the UFC's matchmakers pit the two former foes together for a highly anticipated rematch. Considering the way Pereira performed in his promotional debut, it seems like that day might come soon enough.

