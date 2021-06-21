What is Israel Adesanya's professional boxing record and how many times did he lose? 

Israel Adesanya holds a professional boxing record of 5 wins and 1 loss.

Out of the six professional boxing matches that Israel Adesanya has competed in, he’s only lost one match. The loss came by way of unanimous decision. Meanwhile, of his five wins, one came via KO, one via majority decision, one via split decision, and two via unanimous decision.

Today, we take a look at Israel Adesanya’s professional boxing career. ‘The Last Stylebender’ hasn’t competed extensively in the sport of professional boxing but isn’t exactly a stranger to it.

Israel Adesanya’s professional boxing career

Israel Adesanya’s professional boxing debut witnessed him lose to Daniel Ammann via unanimous decision. The boxing bout was a Super 8 Boxing Tournament II: Cruiserweight quarterfinal matchup. It took place at the North Shore Events Center in Auckland, New Zealand, on November 22nd, 2014.

Following this, Israel Adesanya competed in his second professional boxing match and secured a second-round KO win over Asher Derbyshire. This boxing bout was a Super 8 Boxing Tournament III: Cruiserweight quarterfinal matchup. It took place at the Horncastle Arena in Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 28th, 2015.

Israel Adesanya’s third and fourth professional boxing matches took place on the same day and at the same venue as his second match.

Adesanya’s third boxing match saw him defeat Lance Bryant via majority decision. This boxing bout was a Super 8 Boxing Tournament III: Cruiserweight semi-final matchup.

This was followed by Adesanya’s fourth boxing match, which saw him beat Brian Minto via split decision. This boxing bout was the Super 8 Boxing Tournament III: Cruiserweight final matchup.

Adesanya’s fifth professional boxing match ended with him defeating Zane Hopman via unanimous decision. This boxing bout was a Super 8 Boxing Tournament IV: Cruiserweight semi-final matchup. It took place at SkyCity in Auckland, New Zealand, on November 3rd, 2015.

Israel Adesanya’s sixth professional boxing match took place on the same day and at the same venue as his fifth. Adesanya beat Lance Bryant via unanimous decision in this fight. This boxing bout was the Super 8 Boxing Tournament IV: Cruiserweight final matchup. All of Adesanya’s six professional boxing matches were scheduled to be three-round bouts.

Israel Adesanya hasn't competed in the sport of professional boxing since his sixth bout. Presently, Adesanya competes at the highest levels in the sport of MMA and is the reigning UFC middleweight champion.

Israel Adesanya had a relatively short run in professional boxing and is better-known for his kickboxing and MMA careers

Israel Adesanya competed in 80 kickboxing matches, amassing 75 victories and 5 defeats. The New Zealand fighter, born in Nigeria, earned widespread praise for his innovative striking and ability to win in the kickboxing realm consistently.

It was Israel Adesanya’s kickboxing career that initially helped him gain prominence in the combat sports world. Meanwhile, Adesanya’s professional boxing career was rather short. His pro boxing debut took place in November 2014, and his last pro boxing match transpired in November 2015.

While Israel Adesanya’s kickboxing career most definitely earned him more fame and recognition than his boxing career, it was his transition to the sport of MMA that truly helped him breakthrough as a megastar. 'The Last Stylebender' has competed in 22 professional MMA bouts thus far, amassing a record of 21 wins and 1 loss.

Israel Adesanya made his MMA debut in 2012 and joined the UFC in 2018. Adesanya’s entry into the UFC marked a tectonic shift where he fully devoted himself to a transition to MMA. Gone were the days when he’d split time between competing in both kickboxing and MMA.

In the aftermath of his arrival in the UFC, Israel Adesanya has devoted his time and efforts towards honing his skills and competing solely in the sport of MMA. Adesanya no longer competes professionally in other combat sports such as kickboxing.

The results have been undeniably impressive, as Israel Adesanya managed to not only win the UFC middleweight title but defend it multiple times.

Israel Adesanya is coming off a unanimous decision win over Marvin Vettori at UFC 263. The consensus in the MMA community is that Adesanya’s next UFC middleweight title defense will be a rematch against Robert Whittaker later this year.

